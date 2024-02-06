Perth and Kinross Council urged to lift WhatsApp ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth and Kinross Council urged to lift WhatsApp ban

Councillors are blocked from using the WhatsApp messaging service on their official phones

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
finger hovering over WhatsApp icon on mobile phone screen
WhatsApp is widely used - but not on Perth and Kinross Council phones. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Perth and Kinross is being urged to lift a ban on the WhatsApp messaging service, despite controversy over its use during the Covid inquiry.

Unlike the UK or Scottish Governments, the council blocks the use of the chat platform on its phones.

The app was banned on the advice of its information security specialists.

But Conservative councillor Angus Forbes has renewed a call for it to be lifted.

He wants local members to be able to join community group chats.

And he says politicians with nothing to hide “should not be afraid of having WhatsApp messages on council phones”.

Councillor Angus Forbes smiling
Angus Forbes says WhatsApp could be a useful resource for councillors. image: Supplied.

Mr Forbes has been pressing for WhatsApp access since April 2022.

He said: “You’d be amazed how many small community groups run WhatsApp groups to manage their business.

“And with our phones being blocked from WhatsApp it makes it difficult to participate in them.”

Perth and Kinross Council urged to revisit WhatsApp security concerns

The Carse of Gowrie councillor returned to the topic this week.

He said the Covid inquiry had shown how widely WhatsApp was used by the Scottish Government – and this suggests the council should also be able to resolve any security issues.

Nicola Sturgeon wiping her eye while seated at a desk as she gives evidence to the Covid inquiry
Nicola Sturgeon’s use of WhatsApp has been scrutinised during the Covid inquiry. Image: UNPIXS.

“Despite the recent bad news about WhatsApp messages I am still very much of the view that Perth and Kinross Council should allow WhatsApp on their phones,” said Mr Forbes.

“As I have said before, the ability to join small community groups would be a huge benefit to councillors.

“The alternative is to offer up personal phone numbers. But that does mean it’s impossible to switch off from council business.

“The other issue about using personal phones is that – should an inquiry ever be launched – then it would be much more difficult to obtain the messages.”

‘Policy is here to stay’

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Our policy continues to be that WhatsApp is not allowed on Perth and Kinross Council phones, including those issued to councillors.

“There’s no intention of changing this policy.”

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council is standing firm on its WhatsApp policy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They added: “In exceptional circumstances, where there is a clear business need for WhatsApp to be used on a PKC phone, this can be permitted if necessary.

“In these cases, devices may be subject to inspection at short notice.

“WhatsApp can be deleted from these devices remotely if there are security concerns.”

The use of WhatsApp has resulted in a string of explosive revelations to the Covid inquiry.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and former prime minister Boris Johnson both came in for criticism after it emerged their WhatsApp messages from the time have been deleted.

