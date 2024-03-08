Paramedic car crashes into wall on Perth street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Paramedic car crashes into wall on Perth street

Emergency services, including three ambulances, were on the scene.

By Stephen Eighteen
Police and ambulance on the scene after a crash on Burghmuir Road, Perth
Police and ambulance on the scene after the crash on Burghmuir Road, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

Three ambulances were on the scene after a crash involving a paramedic vehicle on a Perth street.

The Scottish Ambulance Service car collided into a wall on Burghmuir Road, near the junction with Fairies Road.

The incident, which happened on Friday at around 2.15pm, involved another car.

An eyewitness said: “I noticed three ambulances and two police vehicles at the scene with a police officer directing traffic.

“The road was kept open throughout.

“There were two cars involved.

“One was a saloon car, the other a paramedic vehicle, which has struck a wall

“I saw a fire engine coming away from the area as I approached the scene.”

Two-vehicle crash on Perth’s Burghmuir Road

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We are aware of an accident involving one of our cars today on Burghmuir Road, Perth, at 2.20pm.

“The staff member, who was travelling between stations, was not attending an emergency call and not travelling under blue lights.

“No one involved in the accident required hospital treatment.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20pm on Friday, 8 March, 2024 we received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Burghmuir Road, Perth.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got the call at 2.19pm.

“We sent one appliance to make the scene safe before the stop call came at 2.56pm.”

2