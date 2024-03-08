Paramedic car crashes into wall on Perth street

Three ambulances were on the scene after a crash involving a paramedic vehicle on a Perth street.

The Scottish Ambulance Service car collided into a wall on Burghmuir Road, near the junction with Fairies Road.

The incident, which happened on Friday at around 2.15pm, involved another car.

An eyewitness said: “I noticed three ambulances and two police vehicles at the scene with a police officer directing traffic.

“The road was kept open throughout.

“There were two cars involved.

“One was a saloon car, the other a paramedic vehicle, which has struck a wall

“I saw a fire engine coming away from the area as I approached the scene.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We are aware of an accident involving one of our cars today on Burghmuir Road, Perth, at 2.20pm.

“The staff member, who was travelling between stations, was not attending an emergency call and not travelling under blue lights.

“No one involved in the accident required hospital treatment.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20pm on Friday, 8 March, 2024 we received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Burghmuir Road, Perth.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got the call at 2.19pm.

“We sent one appliance to make the scene safe before the stop call came at 2.56pm.”