Perth & Kinross

Fatal accident inquiry to be held after inmate, 34, dies in HMP Perth

Police Scotland has been notified.

By Kieran Webster
HMP Perth.
HMP Perth. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

An inmate has died at HMP Perth, according to the Scottish Prison Service.

Gordon Dewar, 34, died in the prison on Sunday, April 7, and Police Scotland has been notified.

No further details have been released following the death and a fatal accident inquiry will be held in due course.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said “Gordon Dewar, 34, of HMP Perth died on April 7, 2024.

“With each death in custody, Police Scotland are advised and the matter is reported to the procurator fiscal.

“Fatal accident inquiries are held in due course.”

