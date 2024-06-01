‘No easy Munros’ warn Perthshire mountain rescuers as Ben Chonzie callouts surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No easy Munros’ warn Perthshire mountain rescuers as Ben Chonzie callouts surge

The Tayside Mountain Rescue team has seen a 500% rise in callouts to Ben Chonzie alone

By Morag Lindsay
Paul Russell standing next to Tayside Mountain Rescue vehicle
Paul Russell says Tayside mountain rescuers are being called to Ben Chonzie every weekend. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Mountain rescuers are warning hillwalkers “there are no easy Munros” after callouts to one Perthshire hotspot rocketed.

The Tayside Mountain Rescue Team says it has already seen a 500% increase in incidents on Ben Chonzie this year, compared to 2023

The mountain is just a few miles from the village of Comrie, near Crieff.

At a little over 3,000ft, it is one of the smaller Munros, with a car park at the foot, making it relatively accessible.

The most recent callout was this week to three hillwalkers who had become lost in the mist on their way back down.

Tayside Mountain Rescue Team leader Paul Russell says Ben Chonzie is often recommended to people looking for an “easy Munro”.

Ben Chonzie, with trees and fields in foreground
Ben Chonzie is in Glen Lednock near Comrie. Image: Shutterstock.

But he and his fellow volunteers say novices need to know there’s no such thing.

“Ben Chonzie has become a real hotspot in the last couple of years,” said Mr Russell.

“But especially this year we’re finding people are getting lost. They’re maybe missing the track and just carrying on, or just missing the track altogether and not being able to find their way down.

“We’re out there pretty much every weekend at the moment,” he added.

Ben Chonzie presents its own challenges

Mr Russell said the last thing he wanted to do was to put people off going to the hills.

“Ben Chonzie is a great wee Munro,” he said.

But he said walkers could do more to protect themselves by learning how to navigate out of harm’s way.

Paul Russell leaning on bonnet of vehicle
There are no easy Munros, says Paul Russell. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

They should also have a backup plan in case the kit they are relying on lets them down.

That’s particularly the case on Ben Chonzie, where mobile phone signal can be patchy.

And as this week has shown, they should remember that the Scottish weather can change in an instant.

‘Easy Munro’ advice misguided

The Tayside Mountain Rescue Team works in partnership with the Police Scotland Tayside team.

It also cites Ben Chonzie as one of the leading locations for repeat callouts.

Other so-called “tourist hills” include the Ben Lawers range near Loch Tay, Mayar and Driesh at Glen Doll/Glen Prosen and Mount Keen at Glen Esk.

Tayside Mountain Rescue Team members carrying a casualty on a stretcher across moorland near Kenmore in Perthshire
The Tayside team on a rescue near Kenmore. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.

Tayside Police team leader Paul Morgan agrees there is often a common theme.

Writing on Facebook, he said: “Very often, when the incident has involved the likes of Ben Chonzie or Mount Keen for example, people tell me that they read online before heading out that it was supposed to be an ‘easy Munro.

“Or someone had recommended it to them, saying ‘You’ll not get lost up there’.

“Unfortunately, this well-intended information can lead to some having a false sense of security, letting their guard down and suddenly finding themselves in a fankle when the mist comes in and the navigation skills are not there”.

Paul Morgan selfie with hillside behind
Paul Morgan says Ben Chonzie is not for the unwary. Image: Supplied.

Tayside Mountain Rescue volunteers responded to 96 callouts in 2023 – the most in the team’s 47-year history.

Leaders say far more people are taking to the hills since the Covid pandemic.

And 2024 is on course to be busier still.

The Police Scotland Tayside Mountain Rescue Team was called out 116 times in 2023. Its workload has more than doubled since 2019.

