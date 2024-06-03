Dior in Perthshire: Everything you need to know about star-studded event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Dior in Perthshire: Everything you need to know about star-studded event

The fashion house will host its Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle Gardens.

By Ben MacDonald
Emma Raducanu and Drummond Castle Gardens near Crieff.
Tennis ace Emma Raducanu may come to Crieff as Dior's British ambassador. Image: Gardens/PA

The rich and famous are set to arrive in Perthshire as Dior showcase their Cruise 2025 collection.

The French fashion giant is taking over Drummond Castle Gardens on Monday night, with silhouettes created by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri gracing the catwalk.

The fashion house unveiled last year’s collection in Mexico.

We answer some key questions ahead of the star-studded event in Crieff.

Why have they chosen Perthshire?

This is not the first time Dior have selected Perthshire as the backdrop for one of their shows.

Back in 1955, they held a glittering ball at the Gleneagles Hotel to show off their spring and summer collection.

Drummond Castle Gardens date back to 1630 and are described as “one of Europe’s and Scotland’s most important and impressive formal gardens”.

A spokesperson for Dior said: “For the presentation of the Dior Cruise 2025 line, Dior has chosen the gardens of Drummond Castle, a historic architectural treasure, to reveal the silhouettes dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

“A poetic invitation where past and future meet, celebrating the unique, powerful ties forged from the very beginnings of the House, for the autumn-winter 1947 défilé.

Drummond Castle Gardens near Crieff.
Drummond Castle Gardens. Image: Shutterstock

“The founding-couturier named an emblematic haute couture ensemble Écosse on that occasion.

“Such affinities were further affirmed during a sumptuous ball orchestrated at the Gleneagles Hotel for the spring-summer 1955 collection.

“So many tributes to the beauty of journeys and cultures that this new cruise show will spotlight more than ever.”

Who will be in attendance?

Last year’s event welcomed Alicia Keys, West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler and Emma Raducanu.

British tennis star Raducanu is Dior’s British ambassador and opted to skip this year’s French Open, so she could attend the Crieff event.

The Courier’s sister paper, the Press and Journal, has reported on Emily in Paris star Lily Collins’ visit to the Highlands amid speculation the daughter of music legend Phil Collins could appear.

The showcase is being live streamed by fashion magazine Grazia from 8pm on Monday June 3.

Will roads be closed for Dior event?

The castle is not currently open to the public but is expected to allow visitors back from Monday June 10.

As well as this, roads leading to the castle are currently closed until Sunday.

Emma Raducanu has done nothing she needs to regret after winning the US Open.
Lily Collins attending the UK premiere of Tolkien held at Curzon Mayfair, London.
Emily in Paris star Lily Collins.

During the event, a regulatory one-way system will be implemented, which every vehicle will be required to follow.

This will run from the access gate at the rear of the castle estate north and
eastwards along Balloch Road to exit onto the A822.

Traffic management for the Christian Dior fashion show at Crieff's Drummond Castle in summer 2024.
Alternative routes have been provided for the event. Image: Perth and Kinross Council
Traffic management for the Christian Dior fashion show at Crieff's Drummond Castle in summer 2024.
The closures are in place until Sunday. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

For egress the one-way will be reversed with all vehicles entering Balloch Road from the A822 and traffic flowing west and southward towards the rear access gate.

More information on the road closures can be found here.

Conversation