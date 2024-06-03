Dior in Perthshire: Everything you need to know about star-studded event

The rich and famous are set to arrive in Perthshire as Dior showcase their Cruise 2025 collection.

The French fashion giant is taking over Drummond Castle Gardens on Monday night, with silhouettes created by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri gracing the catwalk.

The fashion house unveiled last year’s collection in Mexico.

We answer some key questions ahead of the star-studded event in Crieff.

Why have they chosen Perthshire?

This is not the first time Dior have selected Perthshire as the backdrop for one of their shows.

Back in 1955, they held a glittering ball at the Gleneagles Hotel to show off their spring and summer collection.

Drummond Castle Gardens date back to 1630 and are described as “one of Europe’s and Scotland’s most important and impressive formal gardens”.

A spokesperson for Dior said: “For the presentation of the Dior Cruise 2025 line, Dior has chosen the gardens of Drummond Castle, a historic architectural treasure, to reveal the silhouettes dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

“A poetic invitation where past and future meet, celebrating the unique, powerful ties forged from the very beginnings of the House, for the autumn-winter 1947 défilé.

“The founding-couturier named an emblematic haute couture ensemble Écosse on that occasion.

“Such affinities were further affirmed during a sumptuous ball orchestrated at the Gleneagles Hotel for the spring-summer 1955 collection.

“So many tributes to the beauty of journeys and cultures that this new cruise show will spotlight more than ever.”

Who will be in attendance?

Last year’s event welcomed Alicia Keys, West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler and Emma Raducanu.

British tennis star Raducanu is Dior’s British ambassador and opted to skip this year’s French Open, so she could attend the Crieff event.

The Courier’s sister paper, the Press and Journal, has reported on Emily in Paris star Lily Collins’ visit to the Highlands amid speculation the daughter of music legend Phil Collins could appear.

The showcase is being live streamed by fashion magazine Grazia from 8pm on Monday June 3.

Will roads be closed for Dior event?

The castle is not currently open to the public but is expected to allow visitors back from Monday June 10.

As well as this, roads leading to the castle are currently closed until Sunday.

During the event, a regulatory one-way system will be implemented, which every vehicle will be required to follow.

This will run from the access gate at the rear of the castle estate north and

eastwards along Balloch Road to exit onto the A822.

For egress the one-way will be reversed with all vehicles entering Balloch Road from the A822 and traffic flowing west and southward towards the rear access gate.

More information on the road closures can be found here.