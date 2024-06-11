Perthshire Mugstock music festival cancelled for second year in a row

Perthshire music festival, Mugstock 2024 has been cancelled.

Mugstock was scheduled to be held at Strathallan Castle, near Auchterarder on August 2-5.

However, organisers took to social media on Tuesday night to announce the event will not go ahead.

Last year’s event, which would have been the first, was cancelled with less than a fortnight to go because of poor ticket sales.

At the time the people behind it vowed it would make a return this year.

The organisers have now also said this is the end of Mugstock as a festival.

Fears of ‘massive loss’ to blame

Making the announcement they said: “We are very sorry to announce that Mugstock 2024 has been cancelled.

“All ticket holders will be refunded in the next few days.”

They add: “We apologise sincerely to everyone who was looking forward to coming, and are beyond grateful to all who got behind our vision.

You helped generate 315% more ticket sales than this time last year.

“The event might have been viable, but the rising cost of everything left us with projections ranging from slight profit to massive loss.

“We had to choose whether to either gamble or play it safe. We decided to play it safe.

“We hope you’ll support our decision, agonising as is.”

Explaining the decision further they also said: “We couldn’t in good conscience take the sort of gamble which could leave artists, crew and suppliers unpaid for their contributions and have further reaching effects on other non-profits, creatives and those they serve. It’s time to cut our losses.

“We wouldn’t have got this far without spending money. Our sunk costs amount to around £25,000.

“It could be worse but it’s far from ideal. We’ve made the decision to cancel now because we can still just manage to refund everyone.

All tickets will be refunded

“A mass refund of all tickets has been initiated now. It has left us in the red and we need to fundraise to fill the gap.”

They add: “This will be the end for Mugstock as a festival, but we are more than just an event. The charity has evolved, now operating two large premises for creative and community benefit.

“As a charity we aren’t going anywhere, but unless some sort of unicorn of a sponsor or donor underwrites a future event, the concept of Mugstock: a Festival of Music & Merriment is one which has reached its conclusion.

Event was to be held at Strathallan Castle

Mugstock takes its name from Mugdock Country Park near Milngavie, where the festival began in 2015.

The volunteer-led event was a popular hit with families and usually attracted around 1,500 partygoers.

Last year it was to finally make its debut on the former venue for T in the Park, where it was first earmarked to be held in 2020 before being postponed due to Covid.

This year’s line up was to include The Coral, The Rezillos , Shooglenifty, Craig Charles and Utah Saints.

Only three days ago Mugstock spokesman Mark McGhee said the prospect for this year’s festival was looking much brighter.

He told The Courier: ““Ticket sales are going really well.

“We had a good spike in the last week and we’re in a really good place just now.”