Home News Perth & Kinross

M90 closed northbound due to ‘major’ crash near Glenfarg

Scottish Fire and Rescue has sent three appliances to the scene and an air ambulance is on the way

By Lindsey Hamilton
Emergency services are on their way to what is being described as a “major” crash on the M90 near Glenfarg.

A vehicle is reported to be overturned between junctions 8 and 9.

Traffic Scotland has reported on X that all lanes northbound are closed as a result.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene along with Police Scotland.

An air ambulance is on the way.

The incident happened just before 4pm and details so far are limited.

However, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed it have sent three appliances to the scene.

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

