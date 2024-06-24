Perth care worker struck off after child abuse conviction in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth care worker struck off after child abuse conviction in Angus

David Cook, 22, was found guilty of making and storing indecent images of children.

By Neil Henderson
David Cook.
David Cook outside Forfar Sheriff Court.

A Perth care worker found guilty of making and keeping indecent images of children has been struck off.

Care watchdog Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) declared Arbroath’s David Cook unfit to practice and revoked his registration.

Cook, 22, who worked in Perth, was found guilty at Forfar Sheriff Court of making and storing indecent images of children.

He was convicted of offences committed between September 22, 2016 and September 7, 2022.

Arbroath man placed on sex offenders register

The court ruled that Cook be placed under supervision and on the sex offender register for three years.

In its subsequent ruling this week the SSSC said Cook’s behaviour had been “extremely serious”.

It added: “The taking of indecent images placed any child or children involved at serious risk of physical, emotional and psychological harm suggests that you hold deep-seated attitudinal and values issues which are incompatible with continuing professional registration.”

The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee.
The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee. Image: SSSC

The SSSC also said that Cook had “attempted to minimise the behaviour”.

This showed a lack of insight into the seriousness of the convictions, said the watchdog.

SSSC says Perth carer’s actions raised ‘serious concerns’

“This provides no reassurance that the behaviour would not be repeated in the future,” the SSSC added.

“Given the pattern of the behaviour and the lack of insight or remorse shown by you, it is assessed that there is a moderate to high risk of the behaviour being repeated.

“There are significant public protection concerns arising from your convictions.

“There is an extremely high risk of harm should your behaviour be repeated and as a result there is a clear need to protect vulnerable users of services.”

The SSSC added that it would have “considerable concerns” if Cook continued working with vulnerable people.

The regulatory body said a warning or suspension would not adequately address the seriousness of the offences.

It also said it had a duty to ensure public confidence and removing Cook from the SSCS register was in the “public interest”.

Cook was therefore stuck off the SSSC register from June 20.

