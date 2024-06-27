7 Perthshire roadwork projects creating gridlock fears ahead of ‘critical’ tourist season

Gridlock fears have been raised over major roadworks in Perthshire ahead of a ‘critical’ tourist season.

Perthshire Chamber of Commerce has called for better communication on the impact of roadworks in the region.

The organisation fears that major works across the coming months will impact events and attractions including Rewind and the new Perth Museum.

It pointed to previous major works in Perthshire that caused major disruption.

This includes the SGN works on the A9 near Dunkeld that led to huge queues during Enchanted Forest last autumn.

Concerns raised over major roadworks throughout the region

According to the Perthshire Chamber of Commerce, the following roadworks have raised concerns:

Ongoing works linked to the construction of the Cross Tay Link Road until January

Tay Street Scottish Water sewage works until early 2025

Lane restrictions and temporary traffic lights due to Scottish Water drainage works until November 2024 on Glasgow Road

Closure of Burghmuir Road until August 19

Lane restriction on A912 Edinburgh Road until December 2024

Overnight roadworks on the A9 south of Perth until July 12

Overnight closure of the A9 northbound near Dunblane until Sunday, July 5, for safety improvements.

Chamber chief executive Vicki Unite said: “Planning, coordination and communication around roadworks and road closures are absolutely vital, and the experience of last year shows we need to learn lessons.

“High street retailers, pubs and restaurants, accommodation providers, festivals and events and our cultural attractions in our region have faced a challenging year and we need to make the most of the opportunities during the critical forthcoming summer season.

“We have amazing countryside, high-quality boutique independent businesses, and fantastic cultural attractions.

“How easily visitors and local people can access these have a massive impact on their experience, what they spend, and what they tell others about what our region has to offer.

“Businesses deserve early and ongoing engagement around how these works are planned, coordinated and communicated to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum and both local people and visitors are clear on what to expect.”

Council ‘limited to certain months’ for road repairs

Perth and Kinross Council says it does what it can to avoid clashes with major events.

A spokesperson said: “We are limited to certain months of the year when weather conditions are optimal for carrying out repair and resurfacing works and these will largely coincide with the time of year these events take.

“We appreciate closing roads is an inconvenience to road users, but given Perth and Kinross is a large tourist area it is important that the roads are in the best possible condition.

“Where possible we will engage with local businesses and communities of upcoming planned works by the council and aim to keep them informed as the works progress.”

Transport Scotland says it has previously worked with events, including the Cycling World Championships, to warn of disruption and encourage use of public transport.

A spokesperson added: “Roads authorities and utility firms have a duty to co-ordinate all roadworks carried out on any road for which they are responsible, and are ultimately responsible for any decisions related to the repair and maintenance of their roads.

“While this is primarily a matter for the organisers and the local authority, we recognise that events of this scale can have a disruptive impact on local communities and the wider trunk road network.”

SGN has been contacted for comment.