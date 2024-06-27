7 Perthshire roadwork projects creating gridlock fears ahead of ‘critical’ tourist season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

7 Perthshire roadwork projects creating gridlock fears ahead of ‘critical’ tourist season

Perthshire Chamber of Commerce has listed the roadworks causing concern.

By Kieran Webster
SGN roadworks causing tailbacks on the A9 near Dunkeld
SGN roadworks near Dunkeld last autumn caused large tailbacks on the A9. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Gridlock fears have been raised over major roadworks in Perthshire ahead of a ‘critical’ tourist season.

Perthshire Chamber of Commerce has called for better communication on the impact of roadworks in the region.

The organisation fears that major works across the coming months will impact events and attractions including Rewind and the new Perth Museum.

It pointed to previous major works in Perthshire that caused major disruption.

This includes the SGN works on the A9 near Dunkeld that led to huge queues during Enchanted Forest last autumn.

Concerns raised over major roadworks throughout the region

According to the Perthshire Chamber of Commerce, the following roadworks have raised concerns:

  • Ongoing works linked to the construction of the Cross Tay Link Road until January
  • Tay Street Scottish Water sewage works until early 2025
  • Lane restrictions and temporary traffic lights due to Scottish Water drainage works until November 2024 on Glasgow Road
  • Closure of Burghmuir Road until August 19
  • Lane restriction on A912 Edinburgh Road until December 2024
  • Overnight roadworks on the A9 south of Perth until July 12
  • Overnight closure of the A9 northbound near Dunblane until Sunday, July 5, for safety improvements.
Lane closures on the A9 near Luncarty.
Lane closures on the A9 in Spring 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Chamber chief executive Vicki Unite said: “Planning, coordination and communication around roadworks and road closures are absolutely vital, and the experience of last year shows we need to learn lessons.

“High street retailers, pubs and restaurants, accommodation providers, festivals and events and our cultural attractions in our region have faced a challenging year and we need to make the most of the opportunities during the critical forthcoming summer season.

“We have amazing countryside, high-quality boutique independent businesses, and fantastic cultural attractions.

“How easily visitors and local people can access these have a massive impact on their experience, what they spend, and what they tell others about what our region has to offer.

“Businesses deserve early and ongoing engagement around how these works are planned, coordinated and communicated to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum and both local people and visitors are clear on what to expect.”

Council ‘limited to certain months’ for road repairs

Perth and Kinross Council says it does what it can to avoid clashes with major events.

A spokesperson said: “We are limited to certain months of the year when weather conditions are optimal for carrying out repair and resurfacing works and these will largely coincide with the time of year these events take.

“We appreciate closing roads is an inconvenience to road users, but given Perth and Kinross is a large tourist area it is important that the roads are in the best possible condition.

“Where possible we will engage with local businesses and communities of upcoming planned works by the council and aim to keep them informed as the works progress.”

Cyclists setting off in Perth during the 2023 Gran Fondo.
The 2023 Gran Fondo took place throughout Perth and Perthshire in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Transport Scotland says it has previously worked with events, including the Cycling World Championships, to warn of disruption and encourage use of public transport.

A spokesperson added: “Roads authorities and utility firms have a duty to co-ordinate all roadworks carried out on any road for which they are responsible, and are ultimately responsible for any decisions related to the repair and maintenance of their roads.

“While this is primarily a matter for the organisers and the local authority, we recognise that events of this scale can have a disruptive impact on local communities and the wider trunk road network.”

SGN has been contacted for comment.

More from Perth & Kinross

SGN roadworks near Dunkeld last autumn caused large tailbacks on the A9. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dealer stole Perth man's Border Collie in knifepoint robbery
SGN roadworks near Dunkeld last autumn caused large tailbacks on the A9. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What does it take to install a heat pump in Tayside and Fife -…
The View will headline Heartland Festival on the Sunday.
Heartland Festival in Pitlochry: Full details including timings, parking, weather and more
SGN roadworks near Dunkeld last autumn caused large tailbacks on the A9. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire schools announce merger plans
Andrew MacPherson.
Motorcyclist who died in A9 Highland Perthshire crash named
SGN roadworks near Dunkeld last autumn caused large tailbacks on the A9. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth prisoner due for early release threatened to rape police officer's six-year-old daughter
SGN roadworks near Dunkeld last autumn caused large tailbacks on the A9. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Violent criminal released from Tayside prison on parole as board refuses to publish details…
A9 north of calvine
Woman from China in court accused of causing biker's death on A9 in Perthshire
SGN roadworks near Dunkeld last autumn caused large tailbacks on the A9. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire church bought by Dundee restaurant owners to be sold at auction
Luke Pirie
Dundee motorist who killed Perthshire toddler Harlow Edwards caught illegally behind the wheel

Conversation