Delays on A85 in Perthshire as emergency crews called to crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Delays on A85 in Perthshire as emergency crews called to crash

Both directions are affected by the collision.

By Stephen Eighteen
A85 between Crieff and Comrie
The A85 between Crieff and Comrie. Image: Google Street View

There are delays on the A85 near Crieff after a crash.

Emergency crews were called to a collision west of the Perthshire town – towards Comrie – just before 6.50am on Tuesday.

Traffic Scotland posted at 7.16am: “A85 Crieff restricted in both directions due to a collision.

“Emergency services are at the scene.

“Traffic coping well in the area but do expect delays.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call from the ambulance at 6.49am.

“We were on the scene at 7.03am.”

The spokesperson added that a single fire appliance attended and left at 7.10am because they “weren’t required”.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

 

More from Perth & Kinross

Grant Gibb appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Powerline worker's career over after causing A90 crash that broke woman's collarbone
Aaron Cameron and his XL Bully Rico.
Perth XL Bully owner slams breed ban and reveals 'stigma' since adopting dog from…
Police search alongside Maggie Wall Memorial following the death of Annalise Johnstone.
Annalise Johnstone: Timeline of Perthshire murder victim’s final hours
Annalise Johnstone.
EXCLUSIVE: Annalise Johnstone murder probe twist as police follow up new information on unsolved…
New St Johnstone owner Adam Webb will field questions from the media at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday. Image: St Johnstone FC
5 big Adam Webb questions as US lawyer's St Johnstone ambitions, stadium move and…
Yoga practitioner Kelly Hillard owns Studio Orenda
Former private jet boss eyes Crieff for yoga expansion after recovering from 'burnout'
Kinnoull Street in Perth.
'Police everywhere' after man, 31, attacked in Perth city centre pub
A90 near Inchture.
Search for driver who left scene of A90 crash between Dundee and Perth
Car lands on roof near Loch Leven
Woman, 85, reported after car lands on roof in crash near Loch Leven
John Forbes at an earlier court hearing.
Drug fiend raided Perthshire Christian youth camp and stole safe with 38 kids' mobile…

Conversation