Delays on A85 in Perthshire as emergency crews called to crash

There are delays on the A85 near Crieff after a crash.

Emergency crews were called to a collision west of the Perthshire town – towards Comrie – just before 6.50am on Tuesday.

Traffic Scotland posted at 7.16am: “A85 Crieff restricted in both directions due to a collision.

“Emergency services are at the scene.

“Traffic coping well in the area but do expect delays.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call from the ambulance at 6.49am.

“We were on the scene at 7.03am.”

The spokesperson added that a single fire appliance attended and left at 7.10am because they “weren’t required”.

