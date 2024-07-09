Locals urged to check gardens in search for missing Perthshire man last seen nearly 3 weeks ago

Locals are being urged to check gardens and outbuildings as police continue to search for a Perthshire man last seen nearly three weeks ago.

Brendan McGivern, 43, was reported missing on Friday but was last seen on Macdonald Crescent in Rattray on Thursday June 20.

Officers say they are seeking “urgent” help in tracking him down.

In a fresh appeal, Sergeant Kate Forbes said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Brendan’s welfare and are urgently appealing for anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to please come forward.

Appeal for missing Perthshire man Brendan McGivern to get in touch

“We are urging residents in the local area to check any gardens, outbuildings or sheds in case he has sought shelter there.

“Brendan, if you see this, please get in touch with us and let us know you are safe.”

Brendan is described as being 5ft 9ins tall and of heavy build with tattoos on both arms.

He has short, shaved, dark hair, which is balding, and he wears black-rimmed glasses.

When last seen, he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black Under Armour waterproof jacket and black trainers.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Brendan or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3122 of July 5.