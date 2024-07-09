Emergency crews called to aid of male casualty during Highland Perthshire water rescue

Emergency crews were called to the aid of a male casualty during a water rescue incident at Loch Tay.

Fire engines, police and ambulance crews were all in attendance at the incident near Waterfall Cottage, south of Kenmore, in Highland Perthshire on Tuesday afternoon.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it had been called to assist with a water rescue incident – and sent two boat teams to the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call from the Scottish Ambulance Service to assist with a water rescue incident at Loch Tay at 12.48pm near Waterfall Cottage.

Boat rescue teams called to Loch Tay

“Two boat teams and two pumps were dispatched, arriving at 1.20pm.

“We received the stop message at 1.45pm.

“The incident involved one male casualty.”

The condition of the casualty has not been confirmed.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

