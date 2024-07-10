Council boss who recommended closure of Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth steps down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council boss who recommended closure of Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth steps down

David Littlejohn is leaving Perth and Kinross Council two months after writing a controversial report to shut the popular facility.

David Littlejohn. Image: DC Thomson
David Littlejohn. Image: DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

A senior council boss who recommended closing Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth is leaving the local authority.

The Courier can reveal David Littlejohn is stepping down just two months after he wrote a report outlining why the popular facility should be shut down.

The report sought to approve a request from Live Active Leisure – who run the council’s leisure facilities – to withdraw their services from the complex.

Following Mr Littlejohn’s recommendations, councillors agreed in May to close the North Inch complex despite a backlash from residents and sports clubs.

Bell’s Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In his report, the strategic lead for economy, planning and development, stated there would be “no immediate workforce implications” in shutting Bell’s before later admitting that jobs would be put at risk.

The controversial decision to close the centre was taken without consultation, a move which may have gone against the advice of independent advisors.

Plans regarding the future of Bell’s are expected be revealed this August, the same month it will shut entirely to the public.

David Littlejohn latest high-profile exit from Perth council

Mr Littlejohn is the latest senior council officer to step down from the local authority this year in a string of high-profile exits.

Among others, former head of housing and environment, Barbara Renton, and former head of culture and community services, Fiona Robertson, both left in March.

Fiona Robertson. Image: Kris Miller / DC Thomson

Ms Renton and Ms Robertson’s departures were part of a long-planned restructuring process to streamline the number of top executives.

The Courier understands that Mr Littlejohn’s exit is not part of that process.

The number of top level officers leaving the council has raised questions about timeline’s for the local authority’s large-scale projects.

Both Mr Littlejohn and Ms Robertson were major players in developing a new leisure centre for Perth – known as PH20 within the council.

Ms Robertson wrote the January report which put forward a plan that did not include any leisure swimming or ice rink facilities.

That plan was rejected by councillors with a new proposal set to come forward in August.

Departure won’t impact new plans

Mr Littlejohn has been involved in PH20 for years in a number of different roles.

He was head of the Tay Cities Deal which rejected the project for funding, instead giving millions of pounds to the controversial Cross Tay Link Road (CTLR) and Perth Museum.

Perth and Kinross Council says his exit will have no impact on plans for the new facility coming forward again this summer.

Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Alison Williams, director of economy, place and learning, said: “David is retiring from the council from the end of September after more than 13 years’ service.

“We wish him all the very best for the future.

“He is not the lead for developing the revised business case for PH20, and while he is of course sharing his experience and knowledge, his departure will not impact on the revised business case coming back to council after the summer recess as agreed.”

The council wants to merge Perth Leisure Pool, Dewars Centre and Bell’s Leisure Centre into one complex.

The Courier is campaigning to Protect Perth Leisure and build the city the ambitious sports facility it deserves.

More from Perth & Kinross

Married Calum Watson hid his face as he left Perth Sheriff Court
Perthshire paedophile caught with 'extreme' fish sex video spared prison
Waterfall Cottage on the banks of Loch Tay.
Emergency crews called to aid of male casualty during Highland Perthshire water rescue
Brendan McGivern.
Locals urged to check gardens in search for missing Perthshire man last seen nearly…
Mary McFadden appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Pensioner fined for Perth city centre crash that left pedestrian seriously hurt
Dundee could expect warmer summers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee could be as warm as northern Spain in 60 years, say experts
6
A85 between Crieff and Comrie
Delays on A85 in Perthshire as emergency crews called to crash
Grant Gibb appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Powerline worker's career over after causing A90 crash that broke woman's collarbone
Aaron Cameron and his XL Bully Rico.
Perth XL Bully owner slams breed ban and reveals 'stigma' since adopting dog from…
Police search alongside Maggie Wall Memorial following the death of Annalise Johnstone.
Annalise Johnstone: Timeline of Perthshire murder victim’s final hours
Annalise Johnstone.
EXCLUSIVE: Annalise Johnstone murder probe twist as police follow up new information on unsolved…

Conversation