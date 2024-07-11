M90 at Glenfarg reopens after earlier car fire

The M90 close to Glenfarg has reopened after an earlier car fire closed the busy route on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred on the southbound carriageway shortly before 5.30pm.

Traffic Scotland had advised that the road is currently “closed due to a single vehicle collision”.

Police and two fire appliances were also despatch to the scene.

Drivers were being warned to to approach the area with care.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 5.29pm to a vehicle on fire on the M90 at Glenfarg.

Car burst into flames on the southbound carriageway of the M90 at Glenfarg

“Two appliances from Perth station were mobilised.

“On arrival officers found a single car alight.

“One appliance remains at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware around 5.30pm.

“We have no reports of any injuries.

“The road has now been reopened.”

Bus operator Stagecoach also advised passengers that some of its services had been affected by the incident.

