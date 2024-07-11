M90 at Glenfarg reopens after earlier car fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

M90 at Glenfarg reopens after earlier car fire

Car burst into flames on the southbound carriageway of the M90.

By Neil Henderson
Car fire has blocked the M90 at Glenfarg.
Car burst into flames on the southbound carriageway of the M90. Image: Nikki Green

The M90 close to Glenfarg has reopened after an earlier car fire closed the busy route on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred on the southbound carriageway shortly before 5.30pm.

Traffic Scotland had advised that the road is currently “closed due to a single vehicle collision”.

Police and two fire appliances were also despatch to the scene.

Drivers were being warned to to approach the area with care.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 5.29pm to a vehicle on fire on the M90 at Glenfarg.

Car burst into flames on the southbound carriageway of the M90 at Glenfarg

“Two appliances from Perth station were mobilised.

“On arrival officers found a single car alight.

“One appliance remains at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware around 5.30pm.

“We have no reports of any injuries.

“The road has now been reopened.”

Bus operator Stagecoach also advised passengers that some of its services had been affected by the incident.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Perth & Kinross

A 3D image of the proposed Tui store.
Travel agent Tui plans move into Perth retail park
Casey Bell got close to the beaver.
VIDEO: Moment beaver 'waves' to girl as she sits yards away at Perthshire beauty…
Crawford Reid in blue conservative rosette at election count
Perth and Kinross Tory councillor quits 'with immediate effect'
Perth Museum interior showing Stone of Destiny experience
Perth Museum: What's the secret of its success?
3
Spitfire.
Chance to fly iconic Spitfire from Perth Airport - but it will come at…
Rona Court.
Man, 40, 'entered Perth home before being confronted by homeowner'
Perth Royal Infirmary entrance sign.
Perth Royal Infirmary nurses 'fear someone will die' due to NHS Tayside staff shortages
Married Calum Watson hid his face as he left Perth Sheriff Court
Perthshire paedophile caught with 'extreme' fish sex video spared prison
Scenes from the setting up of Rewind Scotland 2023 at Scone Palace.
Rewind Scotland: Full details of Perth 80s festival including line-up, banned items and weather
David Littlejohn. Image: DC Thomson
Council boss who recommended closure of Bell's Sports Centre in Perth steps down
3