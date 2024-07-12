Perth pilot spells out ‘Jude’ in Tayside skies as locals speculate over England hero link

A playful Perth pilot took to the skies above Tayside to spell out the name ‘Jude’ using their plane.

The pilot flew their Censa 152 plane for more than an hour on Thursday.

Although it did not mean much to those on the ground, eagle-eyed plane-spotters noticed the route was spelling out a word on the Flightradar24 app.

Taking off from Perth Airport, the flight went over Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus, before flying over to Dundee and landing back at Perth.

Was Perth plane paying tribute to Jude Bellingham?

While the reason for spelling out Jude is unknown, some have speculated it could be a tribute to England star Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham, 21, was the hero in England’s last-16 win over Slovakia after his last-minute overhead kick kept them in Euro 2024.

The Real Madrid midfielder is expected to start on Sunday’s final against Spain in Berlin.

A screenshot of the flight path was shared on the Strange Places in Scotland Facebook page.

One poster wrote: “Maybe an England fan that got lost.”

Several others linked it to the Beatles hit, Hey Jude.

In May, a huge RAF aircraft was spotted flying low above Dundee.