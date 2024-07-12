Perth pilot spells out ‘Jude’ in Tayside skies as locals speculate over England hero link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth pilot spells out ‘Jude’ in Tayside skies as locals speculate over England hero link

Some suggested it could be a tribute to Three Lions star Jude Bellingham.

By Kieran Webster
Jude spelt out over the Tayside sky.
Jude spelt out by the plane's route above Tayside. Image: Flighradar24

A playful Perth pilot took to the skies above Tayside to spell out the name ‘Jude’ using their plane.

The pilot flew their Censa 152 plane for more than an hour on Thursday.

Although it did not mean much to those on the ground, eagle-eyed plane-spotters noticed the route was spelling out a word on the Flightradar24 app.

Taking off from Perth Airport, the flight went over Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus, before flying over to Dundee and landing back at Perth.

Was Perth plane paying tribute to Jude Bellingham?

While the reason for spelling out Jude is unknown, some have speculated it could be a tribute to England star Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham, 21, was the hero in England’s last-16 win over Slovakia after his last-minute overhead kick kept them in Euro 2024.

The Real Madrid midfielder is expected to start on Sunday’s final against Spain in Berlin.

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham. Image: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Shutterstock

A screenshot of the flight path was shared on the Strange Places in Scotland Facebook page.

One poster wrote: “Maybe an England fan that got lost.”

Several others linked it to the Beatles hit, Hey Jude.

In May, a huge RAF aircraft was spotted flying low above Dundee.

  • Were you the Jude pilot? Get in touch – email livenews@thecourier.co.uk

