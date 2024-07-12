Tartan Army highland coo gives football fans in Perth a boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tartan Army highland coo gives football fans in Perth a boost

Striking highland cow sculpture, sporting the Scottish national football kit, on show in Perth to give fans a boost after the national team’s recent Euros defeat.

By Kirsten Johnson
Craig Cairnie's Tartan Army highland cow sculpture on show in Perth
Craig Cairnie's Tartan Army highland cow sculpture on show in Perth

The Tartan Army’s newest – and hairiest – recruit has been unveiled in Perth city centre.

It is hoped the striking highland cow sculpture, sporting the Scottish national football kit, will give local fans a boost after the team’s recent Euros defeat.

The statue on Perth’s St John’s Street, painted by Dundee care worker Craig Cairnie, is the latest in a trail of 30 Hairy Highland Coos being displayed across Perth and Kinross this summer.

Each sculpture has been uniquely designed and painted by a different artist. They have been placed in streets and public spaces around the region for the public to find until September 6.

Craig Cairnie's Tartan Army highland cow on show in Perth.
Craig Cairnie’s Tartan Army highland cow on show in Perth.

A Hairy Highland Coo Trail app can be downloaded to help navigate the trail.

Mr Cairnie, a Senior Support Worker with specialist care group ASC – part of leading care provider, BCG – in Balbeggie, Perthshire, dedicated his artwork to the loyal Scotland fans who travelled to Germany for the UEFA European Championships.

A graduate in Fine Art from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, he featured on Channel 4’s Drawers Off series in 2022 – where he was challenged to capture a nude life drawing on canvas alongside five other contestants.

Now a Positive Behavioural Mentor at ASC, he supports adults with a diagnosed learning disability experiencing stress, distress and associated mental health conditions to live full lives and reach their potential.

Craig Cairnie painting his Tartan Army highland cow - now on show in Perth.
Craig Cairnie painting his Tartan Army highland cow – now on show in Perth.

Craig said: “My first thought for this project was to celebrate and support the national football team by designing the Tartan Army Coo. The outfit is designed as a supporter/superhero, combining elements of the custom Scotland kit with a superhero logo, and a lion rampant flag cape.

“The ankle flags represent the nations we played in the tournament. The map of Germany on the cow’s side marks the cities we played in, while the colourful horns represent the rest of the nations taking part in the tournament.”

Children’s charity set to benefit from Highland Coo Trail

Karen Johnson, Managing Director at BCG, said: “We are delighted to see Craig’s work being given a spotlight as part of this wonderful trail. He’s so well regarded by his teammates and residents at ASC. It will be fantastic to get out and visit his Coo over the summer.”

The Hairy Highland Coo Trail is being run by Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) in conjunction with Wild in Art and Perth and Kinross Council and it’s hoped it will contribute to the social, cultural and economic growth of the region by attracting tourists. At the end of the trail, all of the sculptures will be auctioned to raise money for CHAS.

Hayley Smith, Wild in Art Project Manager at CHAS, said: “We put a call out to artists to submit designs and were overwhelmed when we had over 200 design submissions. With our event partners, Wild in Art, we shortlisted these designs down to 60. The standard and quality of designs that were submitted was fantastic.

“Craig’s Tartan Army Coo really stood out. After shortlisting, sponsors had the opportunity to choose their favourite Coo. Bliss Beds, who have provided us with our artist painting space, immediately chose the Tartan Army Coo.

“I think it’s safe to say this Coo is quickly becoming one of the favourites on the trail. We’ve seen lots of photos being posted of people proudly wearing their Scotland tops next to it.”

