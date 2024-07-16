What’s happened to the plan to return Loch Earn’s Mirror Man?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

What’s happened to the plan to return Loch Earn’s Mirror Man?

Locals had hoped the Mirror Man statue would be back in his place on Loch Earn by this summer

By Morag Lindsay
Mirror Man sculpture on Loch Earn at sunset
Mirror Man's return to Loch Earn has been delayed. Image: Shutterstock.

Loch Earn’s famous Mirror Man has yet to return to the Perthshire beauty spot, seven years after its disappearance.

Campaigners had hoped to have the statue back in place by last summer following a major fundraising appeal.

But the journey has been delayed to ensure the much-loved mirrored sculpture is on a solid footing when it does return.

Charlie Hardman has been working with St Fillans in Bloom and Take a Pride in Perthshire on the project.

He said fans around the world have been asking about Mirror Man’s whereabouts.

And despite the slow progress, he insists there’s plenty going on under the surface.

Loch Earn with mirrored scultpure of a man looking out into distance
Tourists loved Loch Earn’s ‘Mirror man’ art installation by Rob Mulholland.

“It might look like nothing’s happening, but there’s been lots going on behind the scenes,” said Charlie.

“One of the issues is that we needed to have strengthening works done. We’ve also been working with structural engineers to develop a new base

“We need to make sure that when he does go back in the water, he’s going to really stand the test of time.”

Mirror Man put Loch Earn on map

Mirror Man, whose proper name is ‘Still’, was installed on Loch Earn at St Fillans in 2014.

It was created by renowned Scottish sculptor and environmental artist Rob Mulholland.

The statue quickly became a popular tourist attraction, drawing comparisons with Anthony Gormley’s Angel of the North and the Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen.

Angel of the North sculpture at Gateside, Tyne and Wear
Mirror Man has been described as Loch Earn’s answer to the Angel of the North at Gateshead.

So there was widespread disappointment when it was removed by its then owner in 2017.

Locals set to work raising funds and securing planning permission to bring it back.

And at the beginning of 2023 they spoke of their delight after visiting the sculptor in his Stirlingshire studio.

At the time, the goal was to have Mirror Man back in his place on Loch Earn by the spring or summer of last year.

However, Charlie said the return had taken a little longer, due to the complexity of the process.

Structural drawings for Mirror Man’s new base were commissioned at the end of 2023.

Rob Mulholland, Audrey Gavigan and Geoff Hardman-Carter standing beside Mirror Man sculpture
Environmental artist Rob Mulholland re-introduced Mirror Man to Audrey Gavigan and Geoff Hardman-Carter from St Fillans in Bloom.

They have only recently come back to the group.

And the team are now working with the contractors to figure out a final cost for the project.

That will determine how much additional fundraising is required.

Interest in statue from around the world

Charlie says he does not want to set a potential date for Mirror Man’s return in case that jinxes it.

But hopes are high that the statue will be back on the loch ahead of next year’s visitor season.

View of village of St Fillans looking across Loch Earn
St Fillans and Loch Earn may have another attraction next summer. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

“It’s a small community project, that’s counting on the generosity of donors and funders,” he said.

“But everything is pretty well lined up and ready to go once the base is finished.

“The group has had so many inquiries from people around the world asking when Mirror Man is coming back,” Charlie added.

“There does seem to be a huge interest and appreciation for him.”

 

More from Perth & Kinross

Louise and Alan Marshall
Perth couple 'ended 86-year-old's normal life' in assault and robbery plot
Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing.
Can Perth's £5m Levelling Up dream survive UK change of government?
Kirkview Garage in Blairgowrie, Perthshire
Tools worth £5,000+ stolen from Blairgowrie garage in break-in
NHS Tayside vaccination centre staff.
Vaccination centres in Perth and Dundee set to move to new venues
2
A mock-up of equipment for new gym at Dewars Centre in Perth. Image: Live Active Leisure/Matrix Fitness
Controversial new gym at Dewars Centre in Perth given autumn opening target
Heavy rain in Broughty Ferry.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling to be hit with 12 hours of heavy rain
Areas like Dundee kept faith with the SNP and John Swinney. Image: DC Thomson
Will SNP central belt and Fife snub benefit Dundee, Angus and Perth voters?
Dens Park
St Johnstone fan cleared over 'napkin flicking' assault on Dens Park steward
Jennifer Petrie, Perth Sheriff Court
Woman sentenced after neglected children found living in 'squalid' fly-infested Perthshire house
Taymouth Castle.
Taymouth Castle protesters mark campaign anniversary as petition nears 160,000 signatures
6

Conversation