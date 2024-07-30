D-Day vehicles to star as Perth salute comes to city centre this weekend

D-Day vehicles will star as Perth Salute returns to the city centre this weekend.

Two identical D-Day landing Jeeps used by the Allied forces during the Normandy invasion will feature in the event on Sunday.

This year’s free event will also commemorate the 80th anniversary of the landings in 1944.

It will begin with a parade featuring massed bands, WWII vehicles and community groups.

It will begin at noon, trailing from Thimblerow Car Park, down High Street, along Tay Street and into North Inch.

At the North Inch, there will be entertainment from local groups as well as the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and the World’s Premier Military style display team.

A Salute Fringe will take place in the park between noon and 4pm.

It will feature a Mela market, food vendors, WWII reenactors, and WWII vehicles.

Additionally, Balhousie Castle will be open for guided tours from 11am to 2pm.

Tickets for the tours can be purchased by contacting the castle.

High Street, Tay Street, Charlotte Street, Atholl Street and Rose Terrace will be closed during the parade.

The D-Day vehicles will be brought to the event by Perthshire businessman Morris Leslie and fellow Jeep owner Brian Mailer.

Perth Salute a ‘tremendous event’

Morris Leslie said: “The City of Perth Salute is always a tremendous event that brings the crowds out.

“We drove these two jeeps to Normandy for the commemorations in June and it’s fantastic to be able to share these vehicles at the event.

“It’s an important part of history and I think people will be fascinated to see the jeeps in Perth complete with sand from the Normandy beach.”

Bailie Chris Ahern, Perth and Kinross Council’s Armed Forces Champion, added: “The City of Perth Salute is always an outstanding event and this year promises to be extra-special.

“I look forward to seeing a big turnout on Sunday.”

“I’d like to thank the organisers and EventScotland for their support of this event.”