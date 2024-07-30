D-Day vehicles to star as Perth salute comes to city centre this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

D-Day vehicles to star as Perth salute comes to city centre this weekend

There will also be a performance from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

By Kieran Webster
Reenactors driving down Perth's High Street at the 2023 event.
Reenactors driving along Perth's High Street at the 2023 event. Image: Phil Hannah

D-Day vehicles will star as Perth Salute returns to the city centre this weekend.

Two identical D-Day landing Jeeps used by the Allied forces during the Normandy invasion will feature in the event on Sunday.

This year’s free event will also commemorate the 80th anniversary of the landings in 1944.

It will begin with a parade featuring massed bands, WWII vehicles and community groups.

Shetland Fiddlers and Julie Young dancers at the 2023 event
Shetland Fiddlers and Julie Young dancers at the 2023 event. Image: Phil Hannah

It will begin at noon, trailing from Thimblerow Car Park, down High Street, along Tay Street and into North Inch.

At the North Inch, there will be entertainment from local groups as well as the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and the World’s Premier Military style display team.

A Salute Fringe will take place in the park between noon and 4pm.

It will feature a Mela market, food vendors, WWII reenactors, and WWII vehicles.

An American WWII truck at the 2023 salute.
An American WWII truck at the 2023 salute. Image: Phil Hannah

Additionally, Balhousie Castle will be open for guided tours from 11am to 2pm.

Tickets for the tours can be purchased by contacting the castle.

High Street, Tay Street, Charlotte Street, Atholl Street and Rose Terrace will be closed during the parade.

The D-Day vehicles will be brought to the event by Perthshire businessman Morris Leslie and fellow Jeep owner Brian Mailer.

Perth Salute a ‘tremendous event’

Morris Leslie said: “The City of Perth Salute is always a tremendous event that brings the crowds out.

“We drove these two jeeps to Normandy for the commemorations in June and it’s fantastic to be able to share these vehicles at the event.

“It’s an important part of history and I think people will be fascinated to see the jeeps in Perth complete with sand from the Normandy beach.”

Bailie Chris Ahern, Perth and Kinross Council’s Armed Forces Champion, added: “The City of Perth Salute is always an outstanding event and this year promises to be extra-special.

“I look forward to seeing a big turnout on Sunday.”

“I’d like to thank the organisers and EventScotland for their support of this event.”

More from Perth & Kinross

The National Lottery.
'Mystery' man from Tayside celebrates £1 million Lottery win
Ian Heddle
Fat-fingered former Dunfermline and St Johnstone footballer jailed for abusing child in Thailand
Eljamel campaigner with her daughters Sophie, left, and Emma, right.
How Kinross mum Jules Rose led the fight in Eljamel surgery scandal
A Stagecoach bus.
Stagecoach boss to hold meeting over beleaguered Perthshire bus service
2
Cars have been clamped by the DVLA. Image: Shutterstock
Nearly 200 cars clamped across Perth and Kinross in unpaid tax crackdown
4
Cancer Research UK store in Blairgowrie.
Oil painting worth more than £950 stolen from Blairgowrie charity shop
Queues on the M90 during the roadworks on the Friarton Bridge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Friarton Bridge: When will disruptive M90 roadworks end?
Poundstretcher on Lochee Road in Dundee.
Budget retailer to hold giveaway at Tayside, Fife and Stirling shops as new owner…
Protesters at Kenmore carrying banner which reads 'Those who toil should own the soil'
Objectors march on Taymouth Castle at Perthshire protest rally
2
Heather McDermid.
Dunkeld bakery Livvi's expands to open branch in Inchture

Conversation