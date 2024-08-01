Blairgowrie family’s pride as community rallies in memory of teen who took his own life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Blairgowrie family’s pride as community rallies in memory of teen who took his own life

Jordan Hart inspired a major focus on mental health in Blairgowrie and Rattray, not least during this weekend's 24-hour walkathon

By Morag Lindsay
Gavin Hart and Joselyn Turner seated on oak bench in Blairgowrie
Jordan Hart's dad Gavin and his friend Joselyn Turner at his bench beside Blairgowrie Rugby Club. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

It’s four years since Jordan Hart took his own life. But in the Perthshire teenager’s home town, his legacy has given birth to something remarkable.

With the support of the Blairgowrie and Rattray community, Jordan’s family has raised more than £25,000 in his name.

The money has paid for a series of mental health initiatives – including more than 50 ‘happy to chat, happy to listen’ benches designed to tackle isolation and encourage people to ask for help.

Earlier this year, Happy to Chat, Happy to Listen became a constituted group, with a website, a committee and big plans for the future.

And this weekend, the community will come together once again for the fourth annual Wellmeadow Walkathon in Jordan’s memory.

Jordan Hart, a smiling, fair-haired teenager
Jordan Hart will be remembered in Blairgowrie this weekend. Image: Bethany Hart.

Supporters will take it in turn to walk – and talk – around the town’s Wellmeadow park over a 24 hour period.

And Jordan’s mum Susan and his pal Joselyn Turner will take things a step further, by walking for the entire 24 hours.

‘Happy to chat, happy to listen’ ‘is the perfect way to remember Jordan, says Joselyn, 21, his friend from Air Cadets.

“Jordan was a listener,” she said.

“People need to know they can talk about things, but it’s important to listen too.”

Jordan Hart’s impact can be seen across Blairgowrie

Jordan was just days away from his 17th birthday when he died in 2020.

The former Blairgowrie High School pupil was studying sports science at college, with ambitions of becoming a PE instructor.

Joselyn Turner smiling beside river in Blairgowrie
Joselyn Turner was one of Jordan Hart’s best friends in Blairgowrie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He took his own life at the height of the Covid pandemic, when lockdown was turning young people’s lives upside down.

And since then, his loved ones, led by Susan, dad Gavin and sister Bethany, have worked to spare others the heartache of isolation.

In previous years, around 200 people from 50 groups, organisations and businesses have taken it in turns to walk around the Wellmeadow, raising funds and awareness of the stigma that still surrounds mental health.

Their efforts have led to a host of initiatives, including an outreach hub on Blairgowrie High Street.

It is used by groups offering mental health support, such as Churches Action For The Homeless, Barnardos, Mindspace and the Samaritans.

Plaque on bench with phone numbers for the Samaritans and other mental health support organisations
The Blairgowrie benches are a reminder that help is available. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Blairgowrie’s Cuppa and a Cake group has spawned a new Blether and a Brew session in nearby Kirkmichael Session House on Thursday afternoons.

And the team has also organised a series of free mental health first aid training sessions this year which are open to everyone.

The next goal is to extend this training to local schoolchildren.

But the most visible sign of Jordan’s legacy is the trail of ‘happy to chat, happy to listen’ benches.

‘If we can help one person, we’ll have made a difference’

Every bench is decorated by one of the groups, businesses and individuals that have supported the Walkathon.

Gavin Hart and Joselyn Turner smiling, seated on purple wooden bench in sunshine
Jordan’s dad Gavin Hart and his friend Joselyn Turner at one of the benches next to the River Ericht in Blairgowrie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Initially the plan was to place five of them by the main roads coming into Blairgowrie.

But then the idea just grew and grew.

There are 51 of them now, in Blairgowrie, Rattray and along the Cateran Trail, with six more on the way.

New QR codes give information on organisations which can support people through a mental health crisis.

But they are also a place for locals and visitors to sit and chat if they’re feeling anxious or alone, or just in need of a breather from demanding, hectic lives.

The solid oak bench in the trees beside the Blairgowrie Rugby Club pitches is particularly special.

It’s here where Jordan’s dad Gavin knew he’d find him, making dens with his pals when he played for the juniors.

Close up of sewatshirt with logo 'Gavin #happy to chat happy to listen #keep talking for Jordan'
Gavin’s sweatshirt is a reminder of Jordan’s legacy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

And now it’s where he sits and remembers the quiet boy, who loved woodwork and sport and his family; the boy who knew how to listen, whose example has touched more lives than he could ever have imagined.

“We always said if we can help at least one person, we’ll have made a difference,” said Gavin.

“It’s all about inclusivity and keeping that conversation going.”

This year’s Welleadow Walkathon starts at 4pm on Saturday and will continue until 4pm on Sunday.

• The Samaritans are available to listen 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Call 116 123 for free.

More from Perth & Kinross

The manager of the Hell Yeah store on Perth's High Street, Claire Gardiner, has seen recent success after moving further down the street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Signs of improvement for Perth's high streets as vacancy rate falls slightly
Composite of local restaurants
Tayside serial dine-and-dash duo face their just desserts
Demolition has begun at the former British Car Auction site in Kinross.
Pictures as demolition begins at British Cars Auction site in Kinross
Close up of blue and white cow sculpture outside Perth Museum
Perth Museum's damaged Hairy Highland Coo returns from repairs
Owner Willie Little and Rhys Spackman from Braw Fitness have issued statements over Little's Restaurant.
Blairgowrie restaurant 'won't become gym' despite council granting change of use
Queues on the M90 during the roadworks on the Friarton Bridge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Friarton Bridge: When will disruptive M90 roadworks end?
2
Perth Show Secretary Jen Leslie and Chairman David Barclay with two fluffy sheep
Perth Show: Tickets, parking and all the sheep you could ask for
Waste and refuge workers are set to strike in Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling
Bin strike dates confirmed across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
9
Christian Stanford
Son ground mum's face into garden path during savage attack in Perthshire
The National Lottery.
'Mystery' man from Tayside celebrates £1 million Lottery win

Conversation