Best pictures from Perth Show

The Courier was at the South Inch to catch all the action at Perthshire's premier agricultural garden

Our photographer captured the vibrant energy and joyful atmosphere of the Perth Show. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Our photographer captured the vibrant energy and joyful atmosphere of the Perth Show. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay & Katherine Ferries

All roads led to the South Inch this weekend as the crowds turned out for Perth Show.

The two-day gathering, on Friday and Saturday, featured the highest number of entries in the livestock classes in many years.

Visitors watched parades of prize-winning animals and enjoyed everything from vintage tractor displays to falconry and sheep shearing.

Perth and District Pipe Band performed throughout the day, Perthshire on a Plate celebrated the best in local food and drink, and show-goers were spoiled from choice at a large selection of stalls.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards has been capturing all the best moments.

Here are some of the best photos from a Perth Show to remember.

An ice cream never goes a miss.
Alexander Gorrie, 4, enjoys the big slide.
Robin Millar, 1, happiest when with a balloon.
A beautiful day for show jumping! Horses and riders taking on the fences with style.
Christine Craig comes every year to the Perth show and has done so for 60+ years!
Oliver Tarbet, 9, is ready to take down his opponent.
Vicky, Sharron and Paige Guild enjoy their ice creams.
The Perth and District Pipe Band’s music echoed through the crowd, creating a magical atmosphere!
Sami Ikaniawi, 15 months takes part in the best pet handler competition with his pooch Sophie.
The Perth and District Pipe Band delivered a spectacular show, filling the air with music and excitement!
The Perth and District Pipe Band entertain the crowds.
Drew Myers with her Miniature Shetland pony Haggis.
A beautiful lineup at the Perth show—tractors in every size and color!
Show goers turned out in their thousands to see the show.
Bella, the dachshund, smiles at the judges.
Minnie, a short-coated chihuahua in the prettiest pup competition.
Murphy the Bernese Mountain dog wins 3rd place in the bonniest pup competition with owner Loren Proff.
This Clydesdale shows off its hair doo.
The finishing touches before the next stage of judging. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

 

