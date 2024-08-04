Best pictures from Perth Show

All roads led to the South Inch this weekend as the crowds turned out for Perth Show.

The two-day gathering, on Friday and Saturday, featured the highest number of entries in the livestock classes in many years.

Visitors watched parades of prize-winning animals and enjoyed everything from vintage tractor displays to falconry and sheep shearing.

Perth and District Pipe Band performed throughout the day, Perthshire on a Plate celebrated the best in local food and drink, and show-goers were spoiled from choice at a large selection of stalls.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards has been capturing all the best moments.

Here are some of the best photos from a Perth Show to remember.