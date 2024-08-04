Dundee city centre takeaway put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee city centre takeaway put up for sale

Owners Mandy and Del Mitchell say it will be "hard to let go" of the shop.

By Kieran Webster
Mitchell's on Whitehall Crescent.
Mitchell's on Whitehall Crescent in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A Dundee city centre takeaway has been put up for sale.

The owners of Mitchell’s on Whitehall Crescent said it will be “difficult to let go of the shop” which they took over 10 months ago.

It is currently owned by Mandy Mitchell and her husband Del.

‘The last 10 months have been brilliant’

In a social media post, they said: “To all my great customers.

“I took the decision today to put my shop up for sale.

“An opportunity has come up that is too good to turn down to expand my outside catering.

“The last 10 months have been brilliant and thanks for all your support, it’s a great shop in a great location and it’s going to be difficult to let it go.

“The shop will be sold with all fixtures and fittings with its current lease and if anybody is interested give my page a message.

Mitchell’s is run by husband-and-wife team Mandy and Del, pictured alongside their daughters and niece. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“All my outside catering will continue as normal, I’ll still be doing buffets/work lunches & event catering and this will be my main focus now moving forward.

“I’ll be open until a sale goes through so you can still come in and get all your usual Mitchell specials.”

Mitchell’s takeaway for sale

The shop was previously run by Del’s late mother Mary until she became unwell in 2009.

It premises was later taken over and sold.

Customers voiced words of support at the announcement of sale on Saturday.

One person commented: “Good luck Mandy always had great lunches from your shop.

Another added: “Aww Mandy! This is such a shame but good luck for the next venture.”

Keep up to date with businesses in the city centre by checking our high street tracker.

