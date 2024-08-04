Dundee city centre takeaway put up for sale

A Dundee city centre takeaway has been put up for sale.

The owners of Mitchell’s on Whitehall Crescent said it will be “difficult to let go of the shop” which they took over 10 months ago.

It is currently owned by Mandy Mitchell and her husband Del.

‘The last 10 months have been brilliant’

In a social media post, they said: “To all my great customers.

“I took the decision today to put my shop up for sale.

“An opportunity has come up that is too good to turn down to expand my outside catering.

“The last 10 months have been brilliant and thanks for all your support, it’s a great shop in a great location and it’s going to be difficult to let it go.

“The shop will be sold with all fixtures and fittings with its current lease and if anybody is interested give my page a message.

“All my outside catering will continue as normal, I’ll still be doing buffets/work lunches & event catering and this will be my main focus now moving forward.

“I’ll be open until a sale goes through so you can still come in and get all your usual Mitchell specials.”

Mitchell’s takeaway for sale

The shop was previously run by Del’s late mother Mary until she became unwell in 2009.

It premises was later taken over and sold.

Customers voiced words of support at the announcement of sale on Saturday.

One person commented: “Good luck Mandy always had great lunches from your shop.

Another added: “Aww Mandy! This is such a shame but good luck for the next venture.”

