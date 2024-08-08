Perth gym demolition could trigger regeneration of historic town centre site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth gym demolition could trigger regeneration of historic town centre site

The three-storey building in Perth's central conservation area could be turned into 12 flats.

By Neil Henderson
The former Fit4Less gym on Canal Street in Perth.
The former Fit4Less gym on Canal Street in Perth. Image: DC Thomson

Plans have been unveiled to demolish a former gym to allow a historic building in Perth’s conservation area to be converted into flats.

The proposal involves removing the former Fit4Less gym building on Canal Street.

This has lain empty since 2020.

Plans also include returning to use the historic stone-built former Frew & Co garage building, which dates back to the early 20th century.

If approved, the three-storey building, which is not listed but sits within Perth’s central conservation area, would be turned into 12 flats.

Plans to demolish empty Perth building

In addition, plans include an extension, a two-storey mews-style property and a landscaped communal courtyard.

A wall and railings, similar to those in place when the garage was operational, are also included in the design.

Architect's image of the Canal Street Perth redevelopment.
Architect’s image of the Canal Street Perth redevelopment. Image: DTA Architects

The new proposal comes after Perth and Kinross Council approached the owners of the gym and garage to find a suitable regeneration proposal for the properties.

A design statement said: “The layout of each floor within the main building are almost entirely open-plan, given the use of a car repair garage originally.

“There are no redeeming architectural features internally as a result and the open-plan layout opens up the refurbishment possibilities.”

It added: “Being surrounded by buildings on all sides, most of which are listed buildings such as the Salutation Hotel, the only option to open up the site and bring the original building back into use, in line with the historical setting, is to remove the modern-day gym.”

Gym in ‘advanced state of disrepair’

A structural inspection of the gym found it in an advanced state of disrepair with any refurbishment deemed economically “unviable”.

Demolition of the gym is now being sought, allowing the owners to open up the site and bring the historic former garage workshop back into view.

East Kilbride-based agent DTA Architects says the proposal provides a “high-quality” residential development

As well as safeguarding a historic but at-risk building, the development would provide a “sustainable and valuable” use for the vacant city centre building.

Similar redevelopment plans were submitted back in 2020, which triggered a petition to save the gym from closure.

The plans are expected to come before Perth and Kinross Council for consideration in the coming months.

More from Perth & Kinross

John Swinney standing outside Kenmore village shop with Chris Rowley
John Swinney visits Kenmore as Taymouth Castle plans progress
Christopher Stanton/ Wallace Hunter
Pitlochry scalding death hotel manager says issues could have been fixed decades earlier
B996 at Glenfarg.
Man, 32, charged after crash in Kinross-shire
Glengarry Road, Perth.
9-year-old boy kicked by unknown man in Perth
Emil Pencierzynski crashed into a Crieff house.
Teen fined for crashing car into Crieff pensioner's living room in Storm Babet
Security footage of hooded man pouring liquid from a can over a car late at night
VIDEO: Perth family flee home after car torched in driveway
2
James Bremner and Lauren Rees outside Death's Door clinic on Auchterarder High Street
How Judy Murray’s Instagram praise rocketed Perthshire sports massage business
Perth Airport entrance
Hunt for man who indecently exposed himself in broad daylight near Perth Airport
Balnaguard stock image from Google Street View.jpg
Big emergency response to quad bike incident in Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Octogenarian driver and a 'beacon of light'

Conversation