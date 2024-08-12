Kenmore hit by parking chaos as sun draws crowds to Perthshire beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kenmore hit by parking chaos as sun draws crowds to Perthshire beauty spot

Kenmore residents say irresponsible parking beside Loch Tay is a regular occurrence - and an accident waiting to happen.

By Morag Lindsay
Cars parked nose-to-tail by the beach in Kenmore
Nose-to-tail parking on the narrow road by the beach in Kenmore at the weekend. Image: Supplied.

Locals in Kenmore are pleading with visitors to keep roads clear after a weekend of parking chaos.

Day-trippers flocked to the village on the shore of Loch Tay as the warm weather brought out the crowds.

But long lines of cars were left parked by the narrow roadside next to the beach.

And that led to difficulties for traffic passing through the village.

Kenmore and District Community Council fired off a letter to Perth and Kinross Council on Monday morning, requesting help with the parking problems.

Residents spoke of children darting into the road and said larger vehicles struggled to get through.

Long line of traffic parked by beach in Kenmore
Parking in Kenmore at the weekend. Image: Supplied.

It happened as a number of emergency services crews were in the area on Sunday, responding to a 999 callout for an injured walker.

The woman had to be airlifted to hospital.

However, it’s understood the air ambulance was sent for medical reasons, and not because of traffic.

‘Plenty of parking elsewhere in Kenmore’

The worst blackspot is on the narrow two-lane road through Kenmore beside Loch Tay.

A wall runs along the landward side of the road. So when cars are parked nose-to-tail on the lochside, the carriageway is effectively reduced to one-way traffic.

Residents say this presents a hazard for pedestrians and drivers.

Loch Tay with beach in foreground and people padding and swimming in the water on a sunny day
Loch Tay is a favourite with visitors. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Frustrations mount as traffic backs up.

And there are concerns about what might happen in an emergency.

Kenmore Community Council spokesman Colin Morton said the group has been in discussions with Perth and Kinross Council about the parking problems for some time.

“We have written to the council this morning (Monday) asking for an update,” he said.

Potential solutions could involve greater enforcement by traffic wardens, or more signs alerting drivers to the dangers.

But Colin also made a direct appeal to visitors to take responsibility for their actions.

“Quite often there are plenty of parking spaces nearby,” he said.

Colin Morton of Kenmore and District Community Council leaning by railing next to Loch tay
Colin Morton. Image: supplied.

“But some people are just choosing to park as close to the beach as they can instead of walking a few hundred yards.

“There was lots of space to park at the sports pavilion and up in the village on Sunday,” he added.

“We are just asking for a bit people to show a bit more consideration for the people who live in Kenmore.”

Kenmore parking issues coincided with major emergency response

The casualty in Sunday’s rescue was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital with suspected leg and pelvic injuries.

Kenmore rescue scene showing mountain rescue landrovers and other emergency services vehicles
Emergency services at the scene of Sunday’s incident near Kenmore. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue

It’s understood the woman slipped and fell in a ditch near Kenmore, prompting a full-scale emergency response.

Tayside Mountain Rescue Team, the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland were all alerted, along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

The Scottish Ambulance Service said the control room and ambulance crew had not reported any delays in getting to the scene.

Perth and Kinross Council was asked to comment on the Kenmore parking concerns.

Conversation