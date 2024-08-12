Kenmore hit by parking chaos as sun draws crowds to Perthshire beauty spot

Locals in Kenmore are pleading with visitors to keep roads clear after a weekend of parking chaos.

Day-trippers flocked to the village on the shore of Loch Tay as the warm weather brought out the crowds.

But long lines of cars were left parked by the narrow roadside next to the beach.

And that led to difficulties for traffic passing through the village.

Kenmore and District Community Council fired off a letter to Perth and Kinross Council on Monday morning, requesting help with the parking problems.

Residents spoke of children darting into the road and said larger vehicles struggled to get through.

It happened as a number of emergency services crews were in the area on Sunday, responding to a 999 callout for an injured walker.

The woman had to be airlifted to hospital.

However, it’s understood the air ambulance was sent for medical reasons, and not because of traffic.

‘Plenty of parking elsewhere in Kenmore’

The worst blackspot is on the narrow two-lane road through Kenmore beside Loch Tay.

A wall runs along the landward side of the road. So when cars are parked nose-to-tail on the lochside, the carriageway is effectively reduced to one-way traffic.

Residents say this presents a hazard for pedestrians and drivers.

Frustrations mount as traffic backs up.

And there are concerns about what might happen in an emergency.

Kenmore Community Council spokesman Colin Morton said the group has been in discussions with Perth and Kinross Council about the parking problems for some time.

“We have written to the council this morning (Monday) asking for an update,” he said.

Potential solutions could involve greater enforcement by traffic wardens, or more signs alerting drivers to the dangers.

But Colin also made a direct appeal to visitors to take responsibility for their actions.

“Quite often there are plenty of parking spaces nearby,” he said.

“But some people are just choosing to park as close to the beach as they can instead of walking a few hundred yards.

“There was lots of space to park at the sports pavilion and up in the village on Sunday,” he added.

“We are just asking for a bit people to show a bit more consideration for the people who live in Kenmore.”

Kenmore parking issues coincided with major emergency response

The casualty in Sunday’s rescue was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital with suspected leg and pelvic injuries.

It’s understood the woman slipped and fell in a ditch near Kenmore, prompting a full-scale emergency response.

Tayside Mountain Rescue Team, the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland were all alerted, along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

The Scottish Ambulance Service said the control room and ambulance crew had not reported any delays in getting to the scene.

Perth and Kinross Council was asked to comment on the Kenmore parking concerns.