What to expect at Nick Nairn’s Foodie Festival in Port of Menteith

This weekend (August 17-18), a food and drink extravaganza is planned on the shores of Lake of Menteith, hosted by Stirling-born celebrity chef Nick Nairn.

Taking place at Nairn’s restaurant and Cook School in Port of Menteith, attendees can expect cooking demonstrations, face time with lots of local producers, and – of course – plenty of delicious food to try.

Here’s everything you need to know about the festival if you’re thinking of going.

Do I need a ticket?

You don’t need a ticket to attend the food festival. Instead, things will work on a first come, first served basis throughout both days.

However, if you’re planning to drive, you’ll need to pay for parking in advance, and spaces at the festival site are extremely limited. More on that below.

Where is Nick Nairn’s Foodie Festival and how do I get there?

The festival will be held at Nairn’s restaurant Nick’s at Port of Menteith, which is also the location of the chef’s Cook School. The address is Lochend Estate, Port of Menteith, Stirling, FK8 3JZ.

From Stirling city centre, the drive to Nick’s takes between 25 and 30 minutes, depending on your chosen route.

The X10A bus takes passengers from Stirling to Port of Menteith, though this option then requires a two-mile walk from the main road to the venue, which may not be suitable for everyone.

If you can get a lift or a taxi, you can easily be dropped off at the event.

What kind of food will be on offer?

Hungry festivalgoers can look forward to an al fresco seafood bar, as well as smoked and roasted meats cooked on an outdoor grill.

Which chefs are leading the cooking demos?

Of course, Nick Nairn will be sharing some tips and tricks in the Cook School kitchen. Over the weekend, he’ll also be joined by several other experts, including chef Tom Lewis of Monachyle Mhor in Perthshire.

Who are the small producers attending and what do they sell?

Various local businesses will have stands at the festival. The list includes:

Mhor Bread from Callander

Gargunnock’s Leckie Farm Eggs

Flower and herb growers Greenpea Studio from Port of Menteith

Good-Life Farming and Charcuterie of Perthshire

Stirling’s Milk & Honey Ice Cream

Allan’s Chilli Products from Abernethy, selling spicy sauces, chutneys and jams

Is there parking on site?

As previously mentioned, guests keen to park their cars at the festival should visit Nick Nairn’s website in advance to purchase a car parking ticket.

Parking is priced at £5 per vehicle, and you need to choose a specific time slot – 10am to 1:30pm, or 2pm to 5pm on the Saturday or Sunday. Your car must be moved by the time the end of your session rolls around.

At the time of writing, parking is sold out for all time slots except 10am to 1:30pm on Sunday, August 18.

What time does the Foodie Festival start and end?

As you might have guessed from the parking time slots, things kick off at 10am. The restaurant’s usual a la carte dining service then begins from 6pm on Saturday, so it’s likely the festival will wind down in the early evening.

Are children welcome?

Yes – Nick Nairn’s Foodie Festival is described as family-friendly.

Is there anything else going on at the festival?

To keep guests entertained, there will be live music and a set or two from DJ Coops.

The venue also has its own lifestyle shop, selling cookware, tableware, local crafts, honey, beer, and Nick Nairn’s own gin.

