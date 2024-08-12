What to expect at Nick Nairn’s Foodie Festival in Port of Menteith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What to expect at Nick Nairn’s Foodie Festival in Port of Menteith

From the local producers attending to parking arrangements, here's everything you need to know.

Chef Nick Nairn has a popular restaurant in Bridge of Allan, as well as his Port of Menteith location. Image: Nick Nairn's Foodie Festival

By Alex Watson

This weekend (August 17-18), a food and drink extravaganza is planned on the shores of Lake of Menteith, hosted by Stirling-born celebrity chef Nick Nairn.

Taking place at Nairn’s restaurant and Cook School in Port of Menteith, attendees can expect cooking demonstrations, face time with lots of local producers, and – of course – plenty of delicious food to try.

Here’s everything you need to know about the festival if you’re thinking of going.

Do I need a ticket?

You don’t need a ticket to attend the food festival. Instead, things will work on a first come, first served basis throughout both days.

However, if you’re planning to drive, you’ll need to pay for parking in advance, and spaces at the festival site are extremely limited. More on that below.

Where is Nick Nairn’s Foodie Festival and how do I get there?

The festival will be held at Nairn’s restaurant Nick’s at Port of Menteith, which is also the location of the chef’s Cook School. The address is Lochend Estate, Port of Menteith, Stirling, FK8 3JZ.

From Stirling city centre, the drive to Nick’s takes between 25 and 30 minutes, depending on your chosen route.

The X10A bus takes passengers from Stirling to Port of Menteith, though this option then requires a two-mile walk from the main road to the venue, which may not be suitable for everyone.

If you can get a lift or a taxi, you can easily be dropped off at the event.

Nick Nairn’s restaurant and Cook School are on the shores of Lake of Menteith. Image: TreasureGalore/Shutterstock

What kind of food will be on offer?

Hungry festivalgoers can look forward to an al fresco seafood bar, as well as smoked and roasted meats cooked on an outdoor grill.

Which chefs are leading the cooking demos?

Of course, Nick Nairn will be sharing some tips and tricks in the Cook School kitchen. Over the weekend, he’ll also be joined by several other experts, including chef Tom Lewis of Monachyle Mhor in Perthshire.

Who are the small producers attending and what do they sell?

Various local businesses will have stands at the festival. The list includes:

  • Mhor Bread from Callander
  • Gargunnock’s Leckie Farm Eggs
  • Flower and herb growers Greenpea Studio from Port of Menteith
  • Good-Life Farming and Charcuterie of Perthshire
  • Stirling’s Milk & Honey Ice Cream
  • Allan’s Chilli Products from Abernethy, selling spicy sauces, chutneys and jams
Nick Nairn leads a class at his Cook School. Image: Soundbite PR

Is there parking on site?

As previously mentioned, guests keen to park their cars at the festival should visit Nick Nairn’s website in advance to purchase a car parking ticket.

Parking is priced at £5 per vehicle, and you need to choose a specific time slot – 10am to 1:30pm, or 2pm to 5pm on the Saturday or Sunday. Your car must be moved by the time the end of your session rolls around.

At the time of writing, parking is sold out for all time slots except 10am to 1:30pm on Sunday, August 18.

What time does the Foodie Festival start and end?

As you might have guessed from the parking time slots, things kick off at 10am. The restaurant’s usual a la carte dining service then begins from 6pm on Saturday, so it’s likely the festival will wind down in the early evening.

The festival will be held in stunning surroundings. Image: Nick Nairn’s Foodie Festival

Are children welcome?

Yes – Nick Nairn’s Foodie Festival is described as family-friendly.

Is there anything else going on at the festival?

To keep guests entertained, there will be live music and a set or two from DJ Coops.

The venue also has its own lifestyle shop, selling cookware, tableware, local crafts, honey, beer, and Nick Nairn’s own gin.

