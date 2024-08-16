Blairgowrie’s Braw Fitness Games bounce back stronger than ever

Only the toughest will be put through their paces in Blairgowrie at the end of this month when the town hosts the second Braw Fitness Games.

Blairgowrie personal trainer Rhys Spackman organised the first games last year as a bit of fun to bring people to the town.

The contest was such a hit he’s brought it back – only with four times as many competitors.

Almost 80 teams of two have signed up for the event on August 31.

Challengers will compete over 10 300m runs and 10 tests of endurance.

And with names like ‘bear crawl’, ‘sandbag walking lunges’ and ‘200m farmer’s carry’, it’s not for the faint-hearted.

Blairgowrie Rugby Club is hosting the games at its grounds on Coupar Angus Road.

Military teams will be among the contenders.

And local stone-lifter Mark Sheriffs will be bringing some of his stones along and encouraging visitors to put their strength to the test.

Blair businesses, such as Magic 5 Pizza and Kath’s Cake are on board.

And Rhys and fellow organiser Ellie Mckearnon have also secured sponsorship from Highland Spring and the Highland Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association.

Rhys is hopeful that the Braw Fitness Games will continue to go from strength to strength.

“I want to help local businesses promote what they do,” he said.

“We’re part of a great community in Blairgowrie, and this is a great opportunity to bring people in to the town.”

Games all part of Braw Fitness story

Rhys set up his Braw Fitness personal training business at the start of 2023.

He started out offering fitness bootcamps.

Then, when a unit became available at Skirmie Park he set up a permanent base last October.

Since then the business has flourished, and the Braw Fitness community has grown to include members of all ages and all shapes and sizes.

“We’re packed out,” said Rhys.

“I don’t think I could squeeze another person in.”

He says it was always his dream to open a gym, where he could provide high quality coaching and guide people through their fitness journey.

“We’ve seen people whose fitness has been completely transformed in the last 18 months,” he added.

“The way we do things is to coach people in a way that meets them where they are now, so no one feels they are being left behind.

“We’ve got a great little community going.”

Entries for the Braw Fitness Games close on August 25. Click here to take part.