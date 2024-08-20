Dunkeld residents ‘grossly let down’ in A9 dualling waiting game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunkeld residents ‘grossly let down’ in A9 dualling waiting game

It's 15 months since councillors called for a meeting with the transport minister to discuss A9 safety at Dunkeld

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Queues on the A9 due to roadworks near Dunkeld.
A9 dualling at Dunkeld could be another decade away, say locals. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Dunkeld residents are being forced to play a dangerous waiting game on the A9, a local campaigner has claimed.

Councillor Claire McLaren says motorists are routinely stuck for more than half an hour as they try cross the busy single-carriageway stretch of the Perth-Inverness road at Dunkeld.

She was speaking as new plans to dual the A9 from Pass of Birnam to Tay Crossing, north of Perth, go on display.

Ms McLaren says dualling for the Dunkeld section is a decade away, at best.

And she says a more urgent temporary solution is needed for the two junctions which lead to the town on the northward side and the A822 to Crieff to the south.

A9 at Dunkeld with junctions on either side
The two junctions are close together near Dunkeld. Image: Google Maps.

Fifteen months have now elapsed since Perth and Kinross Council agreed a motion calling for a meeting between the three local councillors and the transport minister to discuss what could be done at the site.

SNP council leader Grant Laing agreed to write a letter asking for the talks.

But the transport minister at the time, Kevin Stewart, resigned due to ill health soon after, in June 2023.

Grant Laing in Perth and Kinross Council hard hat and yellow hi-vis jacket
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He was replaced by Fiona Hyslop.

And to date, no such meeting has taken place.

A9 drivers facing long delays at Dunkeld

Ms McLaren said: “The residents are being grossly let down.

“They are continually engaging with Transport Scotland and their MSP. But, as yet, no real progress has been made and the issue continues to grow, along with residents’ anxiety.”

The Lid Dem councillor added: “Residents report to me that a wait of half an hour or longer is not unusual at busier periods.

“Those choosing to access the village have to meticulously plan their visit, hoping for a lighter traffic flow.”

Claire McLaren head and shoulders, taken in Perthshire countryside
Claire McLaren is pressing for action ahead of A9 dualling at Dunkeld. Image: Perth and Kinross Liberal Democrats.

Transport Scotland insists it is looking at improvements to this section of road.

A spokesperson said: “We recognise local concerns and value community engagement on the A9 project.

“As a result we have commissioned our operating company BEAR Scotland to carry out a high level assessment to investigate potential improvements for traffic joining the A9 from the A923 and A822.

“We are currently in the process of reviewing the recommendations.”

Progress being made, insists Swinney

The spokesperson said improvements had already been carried out.

These include solar-powered illuminated road studs around the junction, to make the layout easier to navigate at night.

A9 dualling Gelly Woods
The A9 dualling dreams of Dunkeld residents are still a long way from being realised.

Traffic signs have also been upgraded at the Dunkeld and Inver junctions.

Perthshire North MSP John Swinney said the Scottish Government had engaged substantively with residents of Dunkeld on A9 dualling and safety concerns over a number of years.

“This has included multiple meetings between successive transport ministers and the local community,” he said.

“I am pleased that proposals for improvements at this particular junction are currently being reviewed, and that steps are being taken to continue to enhance road safety on the A9.

“I will continue to engage closely on this issue and ensure that my constituents remain a key part of this process going forward.”

John Swinney next to a photo of traffic queues at Dunkeld
John Swinney has insisted Dunkeld residents are not being left behind in A9 dualling plans. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson / Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Fiona Hyslop announced earlier this month that the section of A9 between the Tay Crossing and Ballinluig will be the next to be dualled.

It comes after the Scottish Government was forced to admit it would fail to meet its original promise to dual the road by 2025.

The designs for the Pass of Birnam to Tay Crossing stretch will be on display at Birnam Arts from 10am-6pm on Thursday August 22.

