3 people taken to Ninewells Hospital after car crashes into loch near Aberfeldy

Three people have been taken to hospital in Dundee after a car crashed into a loch near Aberfeldy.

Multiple emergency services were called to Loch na Creige on the A826 at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Police, ambulances and an air ambulance attended the incident.

Fire units were also mobilised from Pitlochry and Dunkeld, with water rescue boats sent from Perth and Dundee.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has confirmed that three patients were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

It is understood their injuries were not serious.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 5.38pm on August 20 to attend a one-car road traffic collision on the A826 at Loch na Creige near Aberfeldy.

“Two ambulances and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and three patients were transported by road to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.”

Police confirmed the car was recovered from the loch.

A spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Tuesday, we were called to a report of a road crash on the A826, Aberfeldy involving one vehicle.

“The vehicle was recovered.”