3 people taken to Ninewells Hospital after car crashes into loch near Aberfeldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

3 people taken to Ninewells Hospital after car crashes into loch near Aberfeldy

Multiple emergency services were called to the scene.

By Ellidh Aitken
Loch na Creige near Aberfeldy. Image: Google Street View
Loch na Creige near Aberfeldy. Image: Google Street View

Three people have been taken to hospital in Dundee after a car crashed into a loch near Aberfeldy.

Multiple emergency services were called to Loch na Creige on the A826 at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Police, ambulances and an air ambulance attended the incident.

Fire units were also mobilised from Pitlochry and Dunkeld, with water rescue boats sent from Perth and Dundee.

Three people taken to Ninewells after car went into Perthshire loch

The Scottish Ambulance Service has confirmed that three patients were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

It is understood their injuries were not serious.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 5.38pm on August 20 to attend a one-car road traffic collision on the A826 at Loch na Creige near Aberfeldy.

“Two ambulances and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and three patients were transported by road to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.”

Police confirmed the car was recovered from the loch.

A spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Tuesday, we were called to a report of a road crash on the A826, Aberfeldy involving one vehicle.

“The vehicle was recovered.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Council workers closing floodgates beside River Tay in perth
Perth floodgates staying open - but new lighter barriers due by end of year
Scott Street Perth police
Victim stabbed in head by dealer in Fife attack was later found in Perth
Ewan McGregor.
Film star Ewan McGregor gets green light to refurbish Perthshire mansion
Megabus bus.
More Megabus services between Tayside and London in timetable shake-up
Norman Gunn pled guilty to threatening Perth Prison staff when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Angus thug threatened to use gangland connections to have Perth Prison officers' families murdered
The Blair Castle Horse Trials have been held at the same venue for 35 years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scone Palace to host international horse trials from 2025 as Blair Castle event ends
Luke Pirie
Police told to arrest killer Dundee driver Luke Pirie after ban breach sentencing no-show
Exterior of Kilgraston School near Bridge of Earn, a stately home-type building over three storeys.
Perthshire private school's shock closure puts 48-year-old Riding for Disabled group under threat
Parole board for Scotland chief executive Colin Spivey (left) and chairman John Watt. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Parole chiefs say law change would prevent early release of prisoners like Angus killer…
21
car lands in loch after crash
Major rescue response as vehicle goes into loch after crash near Aberfeldy

Conversation