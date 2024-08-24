Best pictures as Blair Castle International Horse Trials bows out after 35 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures as Blair Castle International Horse Trials bows out after 35 years

Scotland's premier annual equestrian event has been going out in style.

Excitement and elegance at the Blair Atholl Horse Trials: riders and horses in perfect harmony as they tackle the challenging course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Excitement and elegance at the Blair Atholl Horse Trials: riders and horses in perfect harmony as they tackle the challenging course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen & Katherine Ferries

The Blair Castle International Horse Trials bowed out this weekend after 35 years.

The occasion is Scotland’s premier annual equestrian event, attracting 40,000 people to the beautiful castle grounds.

This year’s event offered the usual pony shows, plus dressage, show jumping and cross country.

Saturday also featured the pony club mounted games, which allowed local youngsters to showcase their ponies’ turn of hoof.

It was announced earlier this year the trials would be moving from the Blair Atholl site due to changes in how the farmland is managed.

But the event will stay in Perth and Kinross after it was confirmed that from 2025 it will be held at Scone Palace.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was at Blair Castle on Saturday for all the action.

Members of local Pony Clubs across the country took part in the Pony Club Mounted Games organised by Strathearn Pony Club at the Blair Atholl Horse Trials
Incredible displays of skill and determination at the Blair Atholl Horse Trials today.
Riders of varying skills and disciplines compete in various competitions at the Blair Atholl Horse Trials
Witnessing the best in equestrian sports at the Blair Atholl Horse Trials. The riders and horses are truly inspiring.
Visitors were able to take advantage of the off-road driving display and test their skills at the Blair Atholl Horse Trials
A thrilling experience for all who dare
“From seasoned pros to rising stars, riders of all backgrounds brought their A-game to the Blair Atholl Horse Trials.
With eager eyes, the crowds watched every moment unfold at the Blair Atholl Horse Trials, celebrating each victory
Teams brought their competitive spirit to the team sack race at the Blair Atholl Horse Trials, bouncing their way to victory.
Excitement was in the air as teams gave it their all in the lively team sack race at the Blair Atholl Horse Trials.
A stumble didn’t stop the Fife Pony Club team from enjoying every moment of the Blair Atholl Horse Trials.
Members of local Pony Clubs across the country took part in the Pony Club Mounted Games organised by Strathearn Pony Club at the Blair Atholl Horse Trials
With determination and excitement, youngsters from the Fife Pony Club raced around the arena, creating unforgettable moments
The Blair Atholl Horse Trials welcomed riders of diverse skills and disciplines, creating a vibrant and competitive atmosphere
Young riders showed off their skills and enthusiasm in various competitions at the Blair Atholl Horse Trials.
Competitors of all levels and disciplines converged at the Blair Atholl Horse Trials, each bringing their unique expertise to the events
Visitors enjoyed a fantastic day filled with excitement and camaraderie at the Blair Atholl Horse Trials
From daring jumps to precise manoeuvres, kids brought their A-game to the Blair Atholl Horse Trials.
The thrill of jumping was on full display as riders tackled obstacles with confidence.
Riders displayed impressive skills
From Golspie, Alyth, Imogen, Freya, Campbell, and Zara Port, accompanied by Oran the dog and Magnus the cat, made memories to cherish
The winning team Strathearn claim the spoils
Riders’ skilful navigation of the jumps was a testament to their hard work and dedication
Blair Atholl Horse Trials
Youngsters from the Strathearn Pony Club race around the arena
The speedy horse dashed through the course, leaving spectators in awe
Laughter and competition filled the air as teams took on the sack race challenge
The sack race brought out the fun and camaraderie, with participants bounding towards the finish line.
Crowds watch on as Members of local Pony Clubs across the country took part in the Pony Club Mounted Games organised by Strathearn Pony Club at the Blair Atholl Horse Trials
Youngsters from the Strathearn Pony Club celebrate
An Orkney member races for the line in the sack race
A stumble on the course was met with a swift recovery and unwavering enthusiasm
Members of the Fife team race for the line in the sack race
With a huge grin, a Fife team member bounded towards the finish line in the lively sack race.
Energetic leaps
Participants hopped with excitement and determination in the thrilling sack race.

 

