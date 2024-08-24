Best pictures as Blair Castle International Horse Trials bows out after 35 years

The Blair Castle International Horse Trials bowed out this weekend after 35 years.

The occasion is Scotland’s premier annual equestrian event, attracting 40,000 people to the beautiful castle grounds.

This year’s event offered the usual pony shows, plus dressage, show jumping and cross country.

Saturday also featured the pony club mounted games, which allowed local youngsters to showcase their ponies’ turn of hoof.

It was announced earlier this year the trials would be moving from the Blair Atholl site due to changes in how the farmland is managed.

But the event will stay in Perth and Kinross after it was confirmed that from 2025 it will be held at Scone Palace.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was at Blair Castle on Saturday for all the action.