Bid to find new operator for visitor centre at Highland Perthshire tourist hotspot

Queen's View Visitor Centre near Loch Tummel usually gets 120,000 visitors per year.

By Ben MacDonald
The stunning outlook at Queen's View near Loch Tummel. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
The stunning outlook at Queen's View near Loch Tummel. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

A bid is under way to find a new operator for a visitor centre at a Perthshire tourist hotspot.

The Queen’s View Visitor Centre near Loch Tummel is estimated to get 120,000 visitors per year.

The site was formerly home to an information point, a shop and a cafe/restaurant but these are now closed.

It is not known how long the centre has been shut but visitors have reported it being closed since before the summer.

Queen's View Visitor Centre, Loch Tummel
Queen’s View Visitor Centre. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
The centre’s entrance. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
The cafe. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
The cafe’s seating area. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
The car park. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
The centre is in a beautiful countryside setting. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

The two buildings on the site are now on the market with Cornerstone for annual rent of about £12,000 per year.

The centre comes with a car park offering space for 55 cars and six coaches.

The viewpoint – which is described by Forestry and Land Scotland as offering “Highland Perthshire’s most iconic view” – is accessed by a short trail from the visitor centre.

Queen’s View was visited by Queen Victoria in 1866.

She assumed the site had been named after her, however, it is thought it was actually named after Isabella – the first wife of Robert the Bruce – more than 500 years earlier.

Meanwhile, the Inn on the Tay in Grandtully has been put up for sale for £850,000.

