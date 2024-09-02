Bid to find new operator for visitor centre at Highland Perthshire tourist hotspot

A bid is under way to find a new operator for a visitor centre at a Perthshire tourist hotspot.

The Queen’s View Visitor Centre near Loch Tummel is estimated to get 120,000 visitors per year.

The site was formerly home to an information point, a shop and a cafe/restaurant but these are now closed.

It is not known how long the centre has been shut but visitors have reported it being closed since before the summer.

The two buildings on the site are now on the market with Cornerstone for annual rent of about £12,000 per year.

The centre comes with a car park offering space for 55 cars and six coaches.

The viewpoint – which is described by Forestry and Land Scotland as offering “Highland Perthshire’s most iconic view” – is accessed by a short trail from the visitor centre.

Queen’s View was visited by Queen Victoria in 1866.

She assumed the site had been named after her, however, it is thought it was actually named after Isabella – the first wife of Robert the Bruce – more than 500 years earlier.

Meanwhile, the Inn on the Tay in Grandtully has been put up for sale for £850,000.