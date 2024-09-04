Life begins at 40 for Perthshire’s Good For You Club women

A social group set up to bring “women of a certain age” together in Perth and Kinross is proving life really can begin at 40 as it marks its first anniversary.

Good for You Club is a social enterprise created to connect women for friendship, outings and all kinds of activities.

It was launched by Perth businesswomen – and walking football stalwarts – Joan Masterton and Anne Smith last September.

The pair both play for Jeanfield Swifts’ European Cup-winning women’s walking football team.

They had seen the benefits that they and their team-mates get from being part of a lively, active social group.

And they wanted to do something to replicate that sense of belonging and address the isolation that affects a lot of women their age.

In the last 12 months, the Good Your You Club ranks have swelled to include more than 400 women.

Members come from Pitlochry to Kinross, Ardler to Greenloaning, and range in age from 40-90.

And many of them will come together on Saturday for a party to toast the group’s first anniversary.

Joan says there is plenty to celebrate as they look forward to year two.

“It’s been brilliant to see so many women getting so much out of the group,” she said.

“Our goal now is to open that up to even more.”

Good For You Club members enjoy plenty of perks

Joan and Anne say there are all kinds of reasons why women might find themselves isolated in later life.

Maybe they have retired, or have spent a lot of their lives raising families.

Others might be new to Perth and Kinross. Or maybe they’ve been too busy working to focus on their personal lives.

Good For You Club connects people through activity groups, from walking and cycling to film and book clubs.

Members pay a joining fee of £19.99 a year for access to the Good For You Club mobile phone app and other benefits.

Any profits go back into the club to support its objectives.

However Good For You Club has partnered with organisations across Perthshire to offer discounts on meals and services.

That means members can soon recoup the costs and get their money back many times over.

Returning from the wilderness for a great big hug

In the last year, there have been 470 meet-ups and events organised through the app.

Physical activities have included everything from gentle strolls and Tai Chi to pickleball and paddle-boarding.

And members have also connected over lunches, coffees, cinema trips, concert outings, craft groups, games nights and a whole lot more.

One member said belonging to Good For You Club felt like returning from “the wilderness”.

Another compared walking through the door to a Good For You Club lunch to the feeling of “a great big hug”.

The first birthday party disco and karaoke is happening in Perth Civil Service Club, on St Leonards Bank, this Saturday from 1-5pm.

It is open to members and non-members.

Tickets, priced £15, are still available from info@goodforyouclub.org.

For more information check Facebook, or the Good For You Club website.