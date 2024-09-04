Life begins at 40 for Perthshire’s Good For You Club women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Life begins at 40 for Perthshire’s Good For You Club women

Good For You Club has brought more than 400 women together for fun and friendship in its first year

By Morag Lindsay
group of seven women around lunch table
Good For You Club members at one of their get-togethers. Image: Good For You Club

A social group set up to bring “women of a certain age” together in Perth and Kinross is proving life really can begin at 40 as it marks its first anniversary.

Good for You Club is a social enterprise created to connect women for friendship, outings and all kinds of activities.

It was launched by Perth businesswomen – and walking football stalwarts – Joan Masterton and Anne Smith last September.

The pair both play for Jeanfield Swifts’ European Cup-winning women’s walking football team.

They had seen the benefits that they and their team-mates get from being part of a lively, active social group.

And they wanted to do something to replicate that sense of belonging and address the isolation that affects a lot of women their age.

Joan Masterton and Anne Smith smiling holding a Good For You Club flyer beside a river
Good For You Club founders Joan Masterton and Anne Smith. Image: Good For You Club.

In the last 12 months, the Good Your You Club ranks have swelled to include more than 400 women.

Members come from Pitlochry to Kinross, Ardler to Greenloaning, and range in age from 40-90.

And many of them will come together on Saturday for a party to toast the group’s first anniversary.

Joan says there is plenty to celebrate as they look forward to year two.

“It’s been brilliant to see so many women getting so much out of the group,” she said.

“Our goal now is to open that up to even more.”

Good For You Club members enjoy plenty of perks

Joan and Anne say there are all kinds of reasons why women might find themselves isolated in later life.

Maybe they have retired, or have spent a lot of their lives raising families.

Others might be new to Perth and Kinross. Or maybe they’ve been too busy working to focus on their personal lives.

Good For You Club connects people through activity groups, from walking and cycling to film and book clubs.

Group of eight woman and dog on a walk through bluebell woods
Members enjoy everything from walking…
Two women taking aim at darts board
… to darts. Images: Good For You Club.

Members pay a joining fee of £19.99 a year for access to the Good For You Club mobile phone app and other benefits.

Any profits go back into the club to support its objectives.

However Good For You Club has partnered with organisations across Perthshire to offer discounts on meals and services.

That means members can soon recoup the costs and get their money back many times over.

Returning from the wilderness for a great big hug

In the last year, there have been 470 meet-ups and events organised through the app.

Physical activities have included everything from gentle strolls and Tai Chi to pickleball and paddle-boarding.

Group of seven women seated round pub table enjoying lunch
Good For You Club members catch up over lunch. Image: Good For You Club.

And members have also connected over lunches, coffees, cinema trips, concert outings, craft groups, games nights and a whole lot more.

One member said belonging to Good For You Club felt like returning from “the wilderness”.

Another compared walking through the door to a Good For You Club lunch to the feeling of “a great big hug”.

The first birthday party disco and karaoke is happening in Perth Civil Service Club, on St Leonards Bank, this Saturday from 1-5pm.

It is open to members and non-members.

Tickets, priced £15, are still available from info@goodforyouclub.org.

For more information check Facebook, or the Good For You Club website.

