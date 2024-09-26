Tesco set to spend £1m on removing Raac from Perth store

Tesco plans to remove a potentially dangerous type of concrete from its Express store in Perth.

The supermarket chain has applied for a council building warrant to replace reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) from the roof of its South Street shop.

Raac was discovered in the building as part of a regular survey.

Tesco says the current roof does not pose any risk but has decided to take action as a precaution and to protect the future of the store.

It is estimated the project – which will be carried out by Finch Maguire Partnership – will cost £1 million.

Tesco has said the work will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption and allow the store to remain open.

Tesco Express in Perth to undergo Raac removal

A spokesperson said: “We hope to begin work in the coming weeks on a full roof replacement at Perth Express as part of a significant investment in the store’s long-term future.

“The work is expected to take until spring 2025 to complete and the store will continue to stay open and serve the local community while the work takes place.”

Raac was used as a cheaper and lighter alternative to heavier concrete in both public and private buildings.

However, concern was raised about the durability of the material – primarily used between the 1950s and 1990s – in 2023.

The Courier took a look earlier this month at sites in Tayside and Fife where Raac was found last year.

This included an external boiler room at Perth police station and the second-floor training and traffic block at Dundee’s Baluniefield police station.