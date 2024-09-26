Tesco set to spend £1m on removing Raac from Perth store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Tesco set to spend £1m on removing Raac from Perth store

The potentially dangerous type of concrete has been discovered at the store.

By Chloe Burrell
Tesco Express on Perth's South Street.
Tesco Express on Perth's South Street. Image: Google Street View

Tesco plans to remove a potentially dangerous type of concrete from its Express store in Perth.

The supermarket chain has applied for a council building warrant to replace reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) from the roof of its South Street shop.

Raac was discovered in the building as part of a regular survey.

Tesco says the current roof does not pose any risk but has decided to take action as a precaution and to protect the future of the store.

It is estimated the project – which will be carried out by Finch Maguire Partnership – will cost £1 million.

Tesco has said the work will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption and allow the store to remain open.

A spokesperson said: “We hope to begin work in the coming weeks on a full roof replacement at Perth Express as part of a significant investment in the store’s long-term future.

“The work is expected to take until spring 2025 to complete and the store will continue to stay open and serve the local community while the work takes place.”

Raac was used as a cheaper and lighter alternative to heavier concrete in both public and private buildings.

However, concern was raised about the durability of the material – primarily used between the 1950s and 1990s – in 2023.

The Courier took a look earlier this month at sites in Tayside and Fife where Raac was found last year.

This included an external boiler room at Perth police station and the second-floor training and traffic block at Dundee’s Baluniefield police station.

Conversation