End of an era for Auchterarder as third generation chip shop family serve final fish supper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

End of an era for Auchterarder as third generation chip shop family serve final fish supper

Alessio Giannandrea opened the Auchterarder fish and chip shop in 1937 and now his granddaughter Gillian has handed over the reins.

By Morag Lindsay
Three women standing in front of fish fryer at Auchterarder chip shop
Gillian Whitelaw, centre, with former staff members Mia Goodge and Sandra Maclachlan, who both came back to help out on the final night. Image: Crieff Photography

They’re the family who fed Auchterarder – and the legions of football fans and skiers who once flocked to the Perthshire town’s fish and chip shop.

But now the third and final generation of the Giannandreas have completed their last shift behind the fryer.

Gillian Whitelaw and her husband Ian have sold the legendary business that was founded by her grandfather Alessio Giannandrea in 1937.

The couple took over the Auchterarder Fish and Chip Company from Gillian’s dad John and uncles Michael and Raymond in 2016.

And on Monday they closed the door on the High Street premises for the final time.

Black and white photo of four people in 1950s styles outside Auchterarder chip shop
Alessio and Jessie Giannandrea, centre, with two locals outside the Auchterarder chip shop in its heyday. Image: Gillian Whitelaw.

It’s now part of the Skye-based Cafe Sia group.

But new owner Fergus Watson says he intends to keep the Giannandrea legacy alive.

Auchterarder chip shop exterior
A familiar stop for generations of travellers on the A9. Image: Crieff Photography

Loyal customers and former staff joined the never-ending queue at the fryer on Monday night.

Gillian says the family have been “overwhelmed and humbled” by the gifts and good wishes they received.

Gillian Whitelaw frying fish and chops at her shop in Auchterarder
Gillian Whitelaw behind the fryer on her final night at the Auchterarder Fish and Chip Company. Image: Crieff Photography

“It was so nice to see so many old faces, and to hear what the place has meant to people,” she said.

When football buses queued down Auchterarder High Street

Linda Graham, 70, travelled from Perth to say her goodbyes on Monday.

She started in the shop as a 13 year-old, working with Alessio and his wife Jessie, and was there the day newborn Gillian came home from the hospital.

Photo of older man holding baby in Auchterarder chip shop in 1970s
Baby Gillian with her grandfather Alessio (Alec) Giannandrea in his Auchterarder chip shop. Image: Gillian Whitelaw.

She recalls the queues of starving skiers outside Giannandrea’s during the heyday of Scottish snowsports.

“They’d stop on their way up on a Friday and then again on their way back down on the Sunday,” she said.

“It was one big happy family working here, we all felt part of it.”

Gillian Whitelaw hugging older woman in chip shop
Linda Graham was working in the Auchterarder chip shop before Gillian was born. Image: Crieff Photography

Ruth McKillop worked in the shop when she was still at school in the 1980s.

The A9 road still went through Auchterarder in those days, and the town was an essential stop for passing football supporters coaches.

“You’d arrive for your shift on a Saturday and think ‘oh no’,” Ruth laughed.

“There were football buses queued all the way up the street.”

Five girls behind chip shop counter around the 1980s
Staff at the Auchterarder chip shop back in the day. Image: Gillian Whitelaw.
Photo of chip shop with adjoining seating area in 1970s colours and styles.
The seating area was the scene of at least one engagement. Image: Gillian Whitelaw.

Mia Goodge was 15 when she started working in the shop after school and at weekends.

She did three years before leaving to pursue her dream career in dentistry.

But she insists her stint behind the counter at the Auchterarder chip shop is the most important entry on her CV.

Black and white photo of man dressed as cowboy with guitar surrounded by women raising cowboy hats
The Auchterarder chip shop cafe regularly hosted theme nights, including this country and western show. Image: Gillian Whitelaw.

“I always say I turned out the way I did because of the time I spent in this place,” she said.

“It was here that I learned about work ethic, how to deal with people, customer service, being part of a team, confidence, all those things.

“It was such a privilege.”

Auchterarder chip shop family’s name will live on

New owner Fergus Watson was there on Monday night too.

He’s been working with Gillian and Ian and the team since the sale went through earlier this year.

Gillian and Bill Whitelaw on steps of Fish and Chip Company, Auchterarder, handing over keys to Fergus Watson
New owner Fergus Watson collects the keys from Gillian and Ian. Image: Crieff Photography

Fergus says he’s grateful to the family for all their help.

And he’s promising the Giannandrea name will live on.

“Gillian and her family have become friends,” he said. “And we’ll be recognising that 87-year history in the shop with photos and things.”

Fergus says he’s looking forward to becoming a part of Auchterarder’s thriving high street

“There’s a real buzz about the place,” he added.

“And we’re really pleased to be joining the traders and the community here.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Queues at the Inveralmond Roundabout in Perth.
Fears of Inveralmond congestion until 2027 as opening date of Perth's Bertha Park link…
3
Perth killer Robbie Smullen
Why was Perth killer Robbie Smullen free on bail when he stabbed Barry Dixon?
Gleneagles Hotel.
Perthshire venues and Andy Murray's hotel given top accolades in first-ever Michelin Key awards
The St Johnstone fans packed out McDiarmid Park for the Aberdeen game
Two teens, 16, arrested after 'throwing pyrotechnics' from home end at St Johnstone game
Cameron Rae, Perth police activity
Cameron Rae murder trial witness — Perth accused said 'I'm f***ed, I'm going to…
Crawford Niven pointing to farmland behind him
Gloagburn farmer takes to YouTube to blast Perthshire solar panel plans
4
The digger being towed away.
A90 drivers face 10 weeks of disruption between Dundee and Perth during major roadworks
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Perth stabbing victim's family reveal shock at prison letter hours before killer's parole date
Cameron Rae.
Trial begins of man accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth
Emergency services at the New County Hotel in Perth. The hotel was evacuated after a fire. Image: Jamie Buchan/DC Thomson.
Engineer accused of CCTV thefts at Perth fire tragedy hotel tells police of squalid…

Conversation