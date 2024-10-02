End of an era for Auchterarder as third generation chip shop family serve final fish supper

They’re the family who fed Auchterarder – and the legions of football fans and skiers who once flocked to the Perthshire town’s fish and chip shop.

But now the third and final generation of the Giannandreas have completed their last shift behind the fryer.

Gillian Whitelaw and her husband Ian have sold the legendary business that was founded by her grandfather Alessio Giannandrea in 1937.

The couple took over the Auchterarder Fish and Chip Company from Gillian’s dad John and uncles Michael and Raymond in 2016.

And on Monday they closed the door on the High Street premises for the final time.

It’s now part of the Skye-based Cafe Sia group.

But new owner Fergus Watson says he intends to keep the Giannandrea legacy alive.

Loyal customers and former staff joined the never-ending queue at the fryer on Monday night.

Gillian says the family have been “overwhelmed and humbled” by the gifts and good wishes they received.

“It was so nice to see so many old faces, and to hear what the place has meant to people,” she said.

When football buses queued down Auchterarder High Street

Linda Graham, 70, travelled from Perth to say her goodbyes on Monday.

She started in the shop as a 13 year-old, working with Alessio and his wife Jessie, and was there the day newborn Gillian came home from the hospital.

She recalls the queues of starving skiers outside Giannandrea’s during the heyday of Scottish snowsports.

“They’d stop on their way up on a Friday and then again on their way back down on the Sunday,” she said.

“It was one big happy family working here, we all felt part of it.”

Ruth McKillop worked in the shop when she was still at school in the 1980s.

The A9 road still went through Auchterarder in those days, and the town was an essential stop for passing football supporters coaches.

“You’d arrive for your shift on a Saturday and think ‘oh no’,” Ruth laughed.

“There were football buses queued all the way up the street.”

Mia Goodge was 15 when she started working in the shop after school and at weekends.

She did three years before leaving to pursue her dream career in dentistry.

But she insists her stint behind the counter at the Auchterarder chip shop is the most important entry on her CV.

“I always say I turned out the way I did because of the time I spent in this place,” she said.

“It was here that I learned about work ethic, how to deal with people, customer service, being part of a team, confidence, all those things.

“It was such a privilege.”

Auchterarder chip shop family’s name will live on

New owner Fergus Watson was there on Monday night too.

He’s been working with Gillian and Ian and the team since the sale went through earlier this year.

Fergus says he’s grateful to the family for all their help.

And he’s promising the Giannandrea name will live on.

“Gillian and her family have become friends,” he said. “And we’ll be recognising that 87-year history in the shop with photos and things.”

Fergus says he’s looking forward to becoming a part of Auchterarder’s thriving high street

“There’s a real buzz about the place,” he added.

“And we’re really pleased to be joining the traders and the community here.”