Cross Tay Link Road ‘green bridge’ set to open next month as part of Perthshire paths bonanza

More than 12km of new and upgraded paths are set to open by the spring, as part of Perth’s Cross Tay Link Road project.

And the much-discussed “green bridge” could be ready for visitors by the end of next month.

This grassy crossing, near Scone, connects the Highfield Woods on either side of the new route.

It has been designed to appeal to wildlife, as much as humans.

And it comes as the Cross Tay Link Road, north of Perth, edges closer to completion.

The £150 million bypass – complete with Destiny Bridge – is also on track to be ready by spring 2025.

It will feature 6km of new road connecting the A9 to the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94 to Coupar Angus.

It is intended to speed up journey times and take pressure off roads in the north of the city.

Cross Tay Link Road paths plans unveiled

The new active travel paths network will include a hub with wheelchair accessible benches, cycle shelters and EV charging points.

This will be based at the park-and-choose site being built off the old A9.

The hope is that motorists will park out of town and switch to foot, bike or wheelchair to explore the new and existing paths.

The plans also include:

• 7km of new, 3m-wide, shared-use path running along the entire route of the project;

• An upgraded and widened path alongside the A94 road;

• A 500m stretch of new shared-use footway beside the A93;

• Upgraded paths either side of the River Tay;

• An upgraded and widened footpath beside the A9;

• A new core path and bus stop access at Redgorton;

• Seven toucan crossings along the New Kingsway.

Lots of interest in ‘green bridge’

Works are well under way, with some of the paths around Perth expected to open before the end of the year.

All will be open to pedestrians and cyclists, and much of the network will be suitable for wheelchair users.

More than 3km of vegetation has also been cleared at Redgorton, between Balbeggie and Perth Airport, to make it easier for people to pass through.

Jillian Ferguson, roads and infrastructure manager for Perth and Kinross Council, says the plan is to open the green bridge before the end of November.

“This particular feature of the project has generated much in the way of interest,” she said.

New road intended to ease pressures on Perth

The Cross Tay Link Road is the biggest infrastructure project ever undertaken in Perth and Kinross.

Supporters say it will reduce congestion and air pollution for Perth residents, as well as opening up opportunities for economic growth.

Perth and Kinross Council is paying for the lion’s share of the construction costs.

The Scottish Government also contributed £40m to the project.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing: “Active travel – the simple act of walking, wheeling or cycling – has many benefits including improved health, safer communities, and reduced environmental impacts,” he said.

“Now, with over 12km of new and improved paths it will be easier than ever before for local people and visitors to get out and enjoy our area.”