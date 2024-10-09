Woman, 53, charged after fire at Perth’s Murray Royal Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 53, charged after fire at Perth’s Murray Royal Hospital

The hospital was damaged in the blaze.

By Kieran Webster
Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.
Murray Royal Hospital in Perth. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

A 53-year-old woman has been charged after a “small fire” at a Perth hospital.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Murray Royal Hospital at around 11.15am on Wednesday.

Two appliances from Perth Fire Station attended the blaze for around 20 minutes before getting the stop call.

NHS Tayside confirmed the fire caused “a small amount of damage” but there were no injuries.

Repair works after Perth Murray Royal Hospital fire

A spokesperson for the health board said: “There was a small fire in a side room in a ward at Murray Royal Hospital on Wednesday morning.

“As with all fire alarm activations, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended as a precaution.

“There was a small amount of damage, which is currently being repaired.

“All services are running as normal.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a small fire at 11.14am.

“Two appliances from Perth attended the incident.

“The stop call came in at 11.38am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20am on Wednesday officers received a report of a fire on Muirhall Road, Perth.

“There were no reported injuries.

“A 53-year-old woman has been charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

