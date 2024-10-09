Woman, 53, charged after fire at Perth’s Murray Royal Hospital

A 53-year-old woman has been charged after a “small fire” at a Perth hospital.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Murray Royal Hospital at around 11.15am on Wednesday.

Two appliances from Perth Fire Station attended the blaze for around 20 minutes before getting the stop call.

NHS Tayside confirmed the fire caused “a small amount of damage” but there were no injuries.

Repair works after Perth Murray Royal Hospital fire

A spokesperson for the health board said: “There was a small fire in a side room in a ward at Murray Royal Hospital on Wednesday morning.

“As with all fire alarm activations, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended as a precaution.

“There was a small amount of damage, which is currently being repaired.

“All services are running as normal.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a small fire at 11.14am.

“Two appliances from Perth attended the incident.

“The stop call came in at 11.38am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20am on Wednesday officers received a report of a fire on Muirhall Road, Perth.

“There were no reported injuries.

“A 53-year-old woman has been charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”