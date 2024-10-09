Carnoustie restaurant Chillies under new ownership

A family-run Carnoustie restaurant has come under new ownership.

Chillies of Carnoustie has been handed over to an unknown owner.

The Indian and Thai eatery has been run by Jui and Atik for six years.

In a Facebook post, the pair cited “personal circumstances” for handing over the reins.

The post said: “So after six glorious years we have taken the difficult decision to hand over Chillies (due to our personal circumstances).

“So we want to take this opportunity to thank all our lovely regular customers for six fantastic years of laughs, community spirit and support.

Chillies of Carnoustie handed over to new owner

“We hope you continue to enjoy this wonderful restaurant. And support your local businesses.

“The new owner has many years of hospitality experience. Our last day was October 1 2024 (sorry for late notice).

“It was a great pleasure to serve you all.

“A huge thank you to my co-workers/staff for being such an awesome team. We’re gonna miss you all guys.

“Again thank you so much each and everyone who relates to our Chillies of Carnoustie family.

“We will miss you all a lot.”

Many have taken to social media to wish the pair well.

One person said: “Wishing you all the best for whatever your plans are.

“We have enjoyed family meals and takeaway, always excellent food.”

Another person said: “So glad we got to experience the amazing food and service!”

A third added: “Sorry to hear this. Always lovely food and lovely hospitality.”