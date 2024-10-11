Geoff Brown building firm urged to protect Perthshire trees from housing development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Geoff Brown building firm urged to protect Perthshire trees from housing development

The Inchture redwoods have admirers around the world.

By Morag Lindsay
Redwood trees standing in flood water
Campaigners fear housebuilding will worsen flooding around the Inchture redwoods.

GS Brown Construction is being urged to work with locals to help save a row of historic trees in the Carse of Gowrie.

The giant redwoods are next to the site of a proposed new housing development on the edge of Inchture.

The building firm, founded by former St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown, wants to construct 56 new homes there.

But campaigners say the development will further endanger an avenue of 41 giant redwoods which are admired around the world.

Split image with Geoff Brown on one side and road sign to Inchture on other
Geoff Brown’s housebuilding firm is planning new homes next to the Inchture redwoods. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group/Google Street View

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition calling for the trees to be protected.

And Fiona Ross, chairwoman of the Scottish Redwood Trust, is among 17 objectors to GS Brown Construction’s planning application.

She says the trees’ future is already threated by development, including the A90 road which cut a path through the middle of the avenue.

And the prospect of a new building site right next door could be the final straw.

Fiona Ross leaning against Redwood tree trunk
Fiona Ross has objected to the plans on behalf of the Scottish Redwood Trust. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

“What these historic trees do not need is more water being directed on to the site,” she said.

“They are dying and they need to be protected.”

Inchture redwoods part of Scotland’s history

The Inchture redwoods were originally part of a 1km driveway from the village to Rossie Priory.

It was planted in the late 19th century.

And the trees are the most visible symbol of the Carse of Gowrie’s role in the arrival of the species to Scotland.

Local landowner Patrick Matthew cultivated 11 of the trees from seeds sent home by his sons after they went prospecting for gold in California.

Black and white photo of Patrick Matthew
Patrick Matthew grew the first redwoods in Scotland.

Five of these originals are still growing locally.

And while the Inchture trees aren’t from that first batch of seeds, DNA testing suggests they came from the same place – the Calaveras Grove – and potentially the same mother tree.

However, the Inchture avenue has been showing signs of ill-health in recent years.

It was split in two by the A90 in the 1970s. This blocked the natural water flow, says Fiona.

And the creation of a wetlands to the north of the trees in the 1980s means the redwoods roots are now sitting in stagnant water for most of the year.

That’s terrible news for their wide, shallow root system.

And the outlook has been bleaker still since they were diagnosed with honey fungus in August 2023.

Close up of Redwood bark with more trees in background
Scientists say the Inchture redwoods are diseased. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

The disease prevents the circulation of water in a tree.

And if nothing is done to drain excess water from the site, it’s feared the Inchture redwoods will die.

Developer urged to help save Inchture redwoods

The Scottish Redwood Trust has been campaigning to save the trees.

And if the housing goes ahead, the group is pleading with GS Brown Construction to move its SUD drainage pond to the other side of the site, away from the trees.

However, as part of her objection Fiona is also challenging the developers to work with the trust.

She is suggesting GS Brown Construction could help to build new drainage away from the redwoods to an existing burn.

Pwrson with small dogs walking past giant redwood tree trunks
The Inchture redwoods are popular with dog walkers.

“This would show good faith and an interest in the local area and protection of this community’s prized attributes,” she said.

The Courier asked GS Brown Construction to comment.

The firm wants to build a mix of home types including bungalows and five-bedroom houses on the land between the A90 and Moncur Road.

Fourteen of the properties will be “affordable”.

It says it would make “significant contributions” to the council’s education and transport funding as part of the development.

An application for 66 homes on the site was previously refused by Perth and Kinross Council due to noise and overdevelopment fears.

