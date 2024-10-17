Perthshire Planning Ahead: Kids’ nursery on land ‘with too many stones’ & Craigie Hill latest

Farmland on the edge of Spittalfield could be turned into an outdoor children’s nursery.

Wild Sparks has applied to set up an education and play area on land 170 metres south of Blackhaugh Farmhouse on Blackhaugh Community Farm (BCF).

The proposal includes a polytunnel, shelter, caravan and composting toilets.

Vegetables grew on the land for three years but this land use had to be abandoned, according to the supporting statement.

It said: “The site has been identified by Blackhaugh Farm Group (BFG) as unfavourable for farming, due to extremely high levels of stones.

“The nursery is a good fit for the site.

“It is fairly central to the farm, but away from busy farm activities such as in the market garden in the north-west of the farm.”

BCF is a community-managed 28-acre farm owned and managed by BFG since 2015.

It houses small-scale land-based enterprises including fruit and vegetable growing, organic egg laying and a ceramics studio.

Blackhaugh Farm is owned by Johnny Agnew and Alice Warren, who is also managing director of Wild Sparks.

Wild Sparks Outdoor Play formed in 2014 and began operating holiday playscheme activities for primary school-aged children alongside term time projects with schools and community groups.

In 2017 it opened its outdoor nursery in woodland near Burrelton, where it will move from if Perth and Kinross Council gives the go-ahead.

The statement added: “Wild Sparks’ current site has become unsuitable long term due to diseased trees and desire by the landlord to use the woodland for other purposes.

“This site promises a more easily manageable landscape, with new plantings and young trees, and a favourable relationship with a community landlord who fully support the project which is in keeping with the farm’s aims and objectives.

“Blackhaugh Community Farm is adjacent to Glendelvine Primary School with whom Wild Sparks have a longstanding relationship.”

New footpath would help Dunkeld pedestrians to avoid busy main road

A new footpath would help Dunkeld pedestrians avoid its busy main road.

Dunkeld and Birnam Community Arboretum has applied to create the path in Stanley Hill, also known as Shiochie Hill.

It would connect the Cross area to North Car Park.

Funding for the scheme was provided by the Ian Findlay Path fund, administrated by Paths For All.

A supporting statement said: “The route will provide an alternative for those making their way to and from the North Car park without having to navigate the busy and narrow pavements of Atholl Street.

“This main street can become very busy in the summer which is then an obstacle for certain members of the community, particularly individuals with mobility issues.”

Perth and Kinross will determine the planning application.

Kirmichael lodges expansion refused

A proposal to expand a well-known development of lodges in Kirkmichael has been turned down.

Robert Broadfoot applied to build a two-bedroom log house in Rowanhill on the Glen Derby estate.

His planning application said it would have a turf roof and the “same type of construction as other log houses in the area.”

But Perth and Kinross Council had other ideas.

Its refusal report said: “The proposal is on a greenfield site that is not allocated for development.”

175 new homes to ‘secure future’ of Perth golf club

Craigie Hill Golf Club has applied to reduce its course from 18 holes to nine – and to build 175 houses on the remaining land.

The proposal includes a major revamp of the clubhouse at Cherrybank, Perth.

Also planned is a new sports and community hub, with space for social events, activities and meetings.

If Perth and Kinross Council gives planning permission, the club can plough ahead with the biggest shake-up in its 113-year history.

The idea is to create a new sports and community hub, with space for activities, social events and meetings.

The club also wants to plant new trees and create additional cycling routes and footpaths at Craigie Hill and nearby Buckie Braes.

The project would secure the long-term future of the club, say bosses.

Aberfeldy landmark given holiday consent

An Aberfeldy landmark building is set to be converted into eight serviced apartments.

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee accepted a proposal to revamp the empty Dunolly House.

The C-listed building previously had planning permission for conversion into five flats.

The new approval permits holiday accommodation in the property.

Dunolly House sits beside the River Tay, on the corner of Taybridge Road and Kenmore Road.

Duncan MacDougall, a champion piper to Queen Victoria, built it in the mid to late 1800s.

