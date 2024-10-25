Perth athlete who defied brain tumour to finish parkruns dies aged 43

A Perth athlete who continued to run after being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour has died.

Steven McCready, 43, was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme in August 2023.

He had been suffering from headaches and disturbed vision before the discovery was made.

In April, he completed the Perth parkrun course at North Inch just days after a second surgery on his brain tumour.

Wife’s tribute as Perth athlete dies after brain tumour battle

Steven died on Saturday October 19 with wife Emma McCready and his family by his side.

Emma posted on Facebook on Sunday: “Last night at 11pm Steven passed away.

“We sat with him for hours and watched the videos he’d made us and cried and laughed.

“Thank you for everything Steven.

“I love you.”

Steven Bonthrone, the event director for Perth parkrun, described Steven as a “lovely person” who brought “enthusiasm” and “humour” to each run.

In a post on Facebook, he wrote: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the recent passing of regular parkrunner, Steven McCready.

“Steven was such a lovely person and a joy to see every Saturday for his enthusiasm, humour and deep gratitude towards all the wonderful people who came and ran with him as his guide.

Perth parkrun enthusiast completed event in wheelchair with family

“It gave me the greatest pleasure to run with Steven in August, chat to him and get to know him a bit more even though we chatted regularly either every Saturday or in emails.

“It was wonderful to learn that coming to parkrun had become an important event in his diary.

“What impressed me most was that even in his last few visits, where he was in a wheelchair and joined by his amazing family was his determination to walk across the finish line and continue in the funnel to get his barcode and finish token scanned.

“I believe the mark of a person is the impact they have on others and Steven certainly made a huge impact at Perth parkrun given the number of people who wanted to come and run with him and to us all in seeing his smiling face every Saturday.”

Steven raised more than £20,000 in a bid to continue living life to the fullest after his diagnosis, with plans to travel to Finland to see Metallica and visit France with his wife.

He told The Courier in April: “It (the diagnosis) was a huge shock – to me and my wife.

“It’s still shocking to me now.

“Time suddenly seems so pressured and also so precious all at the same time.”