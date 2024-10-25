Perth athlete who defied brain tumour to finish parkruns dies aged 43

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth athlete who defied brain tumour to finish parkruns dies aged 43

Steven McCready has been remembered as a "lovely person" who brought "enthusiasm" and "humour" to each run.

By Ellidh Aitken
Steven McCready died on Saturday. Image: Phil Hannah
Steven McCready died on Saturday. Image: Phil Hannah

A Perth athlete who continued to run after being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour has died.

Steven McCready, 43, was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme in August 2023.

He had been suffering from headaches and disturbed vision before the discovery was made.

In April, he completed the Perth parkrun course at North Inch just days after a second surgery on his brain tumour.

Wife’s tribute as Perth athlete dies after brain tumour battle

Steven died on Saturday October 19 with wife Emma McCready and his family by his side.

Emma posted on Facebook on Sunday: “Last night at 11pm Steven passed away.

“We sat with him for hours and watched the videos he’d made us and cried and laughed.

“Thank you for everything Steven.

“I love you.”

Steven and Emma McCready at Perth parkrun. Image: Phil Hannah

Steven Bonthrone, the event director for Perth parkrun, described Steven as a “lovely person” who brought “enthusiasm” and “humour” to each run.

In a post on Facebook, he wrote: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the recent passing of regular parkrunner, Steven McCready.

“Steven was such a lovely person and a joy to see every Saturday for his enthusiasm, humour and deep gratitude towards all the wonderful people who came and ran with him as his guide.

Perth parkrun enthusiast completed event in wheelchair with family

“It gave me the greatest pleasure to run with Steven in August, chat to him and get to know him a bit more even though we chatted regularly either every Saturday or in emails.

“It was wonderful to learn that coming to parkrun had become an important event in his diary.

“What impressed me most was that even in his last few visits, where he was in a wheelchair and joined by his amazing family was his determination to walk across the finish line and continue in the funnel to get his barcode and finish token scanned.

Steven McCready at Perth parkrun with guide Charlie King. Image: Phil Hannah

“I believe the mark of a person is the impact they have on others and Steven certainly made a huge impact at Perth parkrun given the number of people who wanted to come and run with him and to us all in seeing his smiling face every Saturday.”

Steven raised more than £20,000 in a bid to continue living life to the fullest after his diagnosis, with plans to travel to Finland to see Metallica and visit France with his wife.

He told The Courier in April: “It (the diagnosis) was a huge shock – to me and my wife.

“It’s still shocking to me now.

“Time suddenly seems so pressured and also so precious all at the same time.”

