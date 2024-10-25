Jim Goodwin’s Aberdeen ‘past’ irrelevant as Dundee United boss shrugs off Pittodrie fan reception

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin’s Aberdeen ‘past’ irrelevant as Dundee United boss shrugs off Pittodrie fan reception

Goodwin takes his United side, unbeaten on the road in the league, to the Granite City on Saturday.

Jim Goodwin, right, and Dons stalwart Graeme Shinnie
Goodwin, right, and Dons stalwart Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin insists he is nonplussed by the prospect of a fiery reception on his return to Pittodrie.

Goodwin was dismissed by the Dons in January 2023 following a nightmare run of defeats against Hearts, Darvel and Hibs.

Since departing the Granite City – taking the reins at United little over a month later – he has only faced Aberdeen on one occasion, suffering a 3-1 defeat at Tannadice.

That fixture made headlines for the wrong reasons when a mindless minority of travelling fans aimed missiles in Goodwin’s direction, with the Irishman noting that “a pie, a cup of juice and a couple of coins” were lobbed.

However, Saturday’s sold-out showdown will mark the first time he has bossed another team at Pittodrie and, while he is looking forward to seeing plenty of friendly faces, the reception from the stands may be less accommodating.

Jim Goodwin cuts a pained figure as Aberdeen beat his United side 3-1 in 2022/23
Goodwin cuts a pained figure as Aberdeen beat his United side 3-1 in 2022/23. Image: SNS

“Whatever reception I get, I’m well used to it by now,” said Goodwin. “It’s about Dundee United for me. Aberdeen is a thing of the past.

“I learned a lot of lessons from it and I’m looking forward to going back up there to face a really difficult opponent. They’ve had a fantastic start to the season.

“Jimmy Thelin has taken to Scottish football brilliantly and there are a lot of familiar faces up there who I’m looking forward to seeing; people behind the scenes and one or two players within the team.

“It’ll be good to catch up with some old faces but, at the same time, we’re just focusing on ourselves.”

Goodwin: Unbeaten run has to end

Aberdeen have enjoyed a splendid start to the season and remain unbeaten under Thelin, level on points with Celtic at the summit of the Premiership.

However, the Tangerines have been superb on their travels this term. They are yet to taste defeat away from home in the league since their return to the top-flight and have put Hearts and St Mirren to the sword on their own patch.

Delirious Dundee United stars after Meshack's winner
United are flying high after a breathless 3-2 win over Hibs last weekend. Image: SNS

“Aberdeen are one of the form teams in the league, along with Celtic – still unbeaten – so we know the challenge that lies ahead,” continued Goodwin.

“But these unbeaten runs have to come to an end at some point.

“There’s no reason why we can’t be the team to go and do that.”

