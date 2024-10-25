Jim Goodwin’s Aberdeen ‘past’ irrelevant as Dundee United boss shrugs off Pittodrie fan reception

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin insists he is nonplussed by the prospect of a fiery reception on his return to Pittodrie.

Goodwin was dismissed by the Dons in January 2023 following a nightmare run of defeats against Hearts, Darvel and Hibs.

Since departing the Granite City – taking the reins at United little over a month later – he has only faced Aberdeen on one occasion, suffering a 3-1 defeat at Tannadice.

That fixture made headlines for the wrong reasons when a mindless minority of travelling fans aimed missiles in Goodwin’s direction, with the Irishman noting that “a pie, a cup of juice and a couple of coins” were lobbed.

However, Saturday’s sold-out showdown will mark the first time he has bossed another team at Pittodrie and, while he is looking forward to seeing plenty of friendly faces, the reception from the stands may be less accommodating.

“Whatever reception I get, I’m well used to it by now,” said Goodwin. “It’s about Dundee United for me. Aberdeen is a thing of the past.

“I learned a lot of lessons from it and I’m looking forward to going back up there to face a really difficult opponent. They’ve had a fantastic start to the season.

“Jimmy Thelin has taken to Scottish football brilliantly and there are a lot of familiar faces up there who I’m looking forward to seeing; people behind the scenes and one or two players within the team.

“It’ll be good to catch up with some old faces but, at the same time, we’re just focusing on ourselves.”

Goodwin: Unbeaten run has to end

Aberdeen have enjoyed a splendid start to the season and remain unbeaten under Thelin, level on points with Celtic at the summit of the Premiership.

However, the Tangerines have been superb on their travels this term. They are yet to taste defeat away from home in the league since their return to the top-flight and have put Hearts and St Mirren to the sword on their own patch.

“Aberdeen are one of the form teams in the league, along with Celtic – still unbeaten – so we know the challenge that lies ahead,” continued Goodwin.

“But these unbeaten runs have to come to an end at some point.

“There’s no reason why we can’t be the team to go and do that.”