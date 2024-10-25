St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari on what impressed him most about Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari on what impressed him most about Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh

The new head coach wants his team to defend from the front.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh have become St Johnstone crowd favourites on the back of goals that kept the club in the Premiership last season and secured two league victories in the current campaign.

But, along with the other centre-forwards who got game-time against Ross County last weekend, the strikers impressed new boss Simo Valakari with their defensive work ethic as much as their final third product.

“If we defend well, we attack well,” Valakari explained. “If we attack well, in a structured way and be better prepared when we lose the ball, it helps us defend better.

“I saw these matches before and we attacked well but in some moments we were so open for our defence.

“In some moments we defended well but our strikers were walking and waiting for them to hit the ball and do something.

“What we’re trying to change is that the first defender is our striker. We defend as much as we need to defend but we ALL defend.

“We can’t have passengers. I was very pleased with our strikers in the last match.

“I asked them to do a lot of defending work. When they defend, we defend better as a team and then we can attack better.

“That’s what happened. Benji, Adama, Nicky (Clark) and later Makenzie (Kirk). They pressed, they came back – suddenly, Benji two goals.”

Benji Kimpioka celebrates his second goal.
Benji Kimpioka celebrates his second goal against Ross County. Image: SNS.

Valakari added: “I’ve been so pleased that Benji understands.

“Nowadays you cannot only play with your X factor or skills. You need to give something else.

“Only Messi can do that. He can walk and the rest can handle it. You see how the top teams work, see how much Haaland is pressing, these top strikers.

“Because they know if they’re not going to do it then they’re not going to score.

“That’s what we’re working with our strikers. Please, put the effort for this defending. It’s guaranteed that you score more goals.”

All strikers want to score

Sidibeh couldn’t hide his frustration when he was substituted in the second half of Saturday’s victory over County, having not got on the scoresheet.

“I understand Adama,” said Valakari. “He did exactly what I asked him to do – the defending part. He had an assist.

“Of course, all the strikers want to score. But I have talked with him and I said I was very pleased with what he’s doing.

“I told him if he keeps doing those things, the goals will come. Strikers are a special breed because the most difficult part is scoring goals and they think differently.

St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh.
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

“They are disappointed if they don’t score because they live for that. But we need to get them to understand it’s not impossible, but it’s difficult to score in every match.

“So you can do something for your team in every game.”

Valakari expects to learn more about his players during Saturday’s clash with an in-form Dundee side.

“It’s another tough game,” he said. “You cannot guarantee another result.

“But I want to see that we go to these difficult places and show the things that we’ve been working on and show this collective unit.

“Will it work in this moment when we are really under pressure and in tough moments?

“This is a test. Hopefully we can keep raising our level.”

Valakari revealed that the banners unfurled in the corner of the East Stand last weekend have intensified the bond between manager and city.

‘Ei Se Pelaa, Joka Pelkaa’ was the message – ‘the one who fears won’t play’.

“I saw the Finnish flag and the banners and it was a very touching moment,” he said.

“It was one of the proudest moments of my career – playing and coaching. Deep inside me, I felt very emotional.

“We are here to give joy to our fans. That’s a big reason why I am happy to be here.

“I see how much this club means to these people in the city.”

Conversation