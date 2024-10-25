St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari on what impressed him most about Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh

Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh have become St Johnstone crowd favourites on the back of goals that kept the club in the Premiership last season and secured two league victories in the current campaign.

But, along with the other centre-forwards who got game-time against Ross County last weekend, the strikers impressed new boss Simo Valakari with their defensive work ethic as much as their final third product.

“If we defend well, we attack well,” Valakari explained. “If we attack well, in a structured way and be better prepared when we lose the ball, it helps us defend better.

“I saw these matches before and we attacked well but in some moments we were so open for our defence.

“In some moments we defended well but our strikers were walking and waiting for them to hit the ball and do something.

“What we’re trying to change is that the first defender is our striker. We defend as much as we need to defend but we ALL defend.

“We can’t have passengers. I was very pleased with our strikers in the last match.

“I asked them to do a lot of defending work. When they defend, we defend better as a team and then we can attack better.

“That’s what happened. Benji, Adama, Nicky (Clark) and later Makenzie (Kirk). They pressed, they came back – suddenly, Benji two goals.”

Valakari added: “I’ve been so pleased that Benji understands.

“Nowadays you cannot only play with your X factor or skills. You need to give something else.

“Only Messi can do that. He can walk and the rest can handle it. You see how the top teams work, see how much Haaland is pressing, these top strikers.

“Because they know if they’re not going to do it then they’re not going to score.

“That’s what we’re working with our strikers. Please, put the effort for this defending. It’s guaranteed that you score more goals.”

All strikers want to score

Sidibeh couldn’t hide his frustration when he was substituted in the second half of Saturday’s victory over County, having not got on the scoresheet.

“I understand Adama,” said Valakari. “He did exactly what I asked him to do – the defending part. He had an assist.

“Of course, all the strikers want to score. But I have talked with him and I said I was very pleased with what he’s doing.

“I told him if he keeps doing those things, the goals will come. Strikers are a special breed because the most difficult part is scoring goals and they think differently.

“They are disappointed if they don’t score because they live for that. But we need to get them to understand it’s not impossible, but it’s difficult to score in every match.

“So you can do something for your team in every game.”

Valakari expects to learn more about his players during Saturday’s clash with an in-form Dundee side.

“It’s another tough game,” he said. “You cannot guarantee another result.

“But I want to see that we go to these difficult places and show the things that we’ve been working on and show this collective unit.

“Will it work in this moment when we are really under pressure and in tough moments?

“This is a test. Hopefully we can keep raising our level.”

Valakari revealed that the banners unfurled in the corner of the East Stand last weekend have intensified the bond between manager and city.

‘Ei Se Pelaa, Joka Pelkaa’ was the message – ‘the one who fears won’t play’.

“I saw the Finnish flag and the banners and it was a very touching moment,” he said.

“It was one of the proudest moments of my career – playing and coaching. Deep inside me, I felt very emotional.

“We are here to give joy to our fans. That’s a big reason why I am happy to be here.

“I see how much this club means to these people in the city.”