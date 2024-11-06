Perth leisure boss quits role as controversies over swimming pool and Bell’s Sports Centre continue

The chairman of Live Active Leisure has stepped down from his role amid a host of controversies surrounding Bell’s Sports Centre and a new swimming pool for Perth.

David MacLehose, who is retiring from the position after sitting on the board for six years, highlighted the “challenging times” of that period.

Vice chairman Ian Collins will take over the position.

The outgoing chairman welcomed the progress on PH20 despite the widespread public backlash against the proposals.

He said: “Undoubtedly there have been challenging times during this period, with floods and the closing of Bell’s Sports Centre, but alongside these disappointments, the council agreement in September to progress the PH20 project has been welcome.

“Once completed, this project will is sure to provide modern, exciting facilities for our communities and future generations.”

‘The next few years will be challenging’

The outgoing chairman warned that the coming years will be challenging for Live Active Leisure (LAL) but asked that an ice rink be retained in the city.

Currently, the plans for PH20 does not include dedicated leisure water and will not feature an ice rink with the curling community given the option of running Dewars themselves.

Mr MacLehose said: “I also very much hope that arrangements can be agreed to retain the ice rink, not just because of the role that Dewars has played in the legacy of developing Olympic athletes but also because ice provides exhilarating and inclusive sports for all ages.

“The old idiom ‘use it or lose it’ has never been more relevant, and while the next few years will continue to be challenging for LAL, I hope that customers continue to support its local venues and services across Perth and Kinross.”

Second high profile figure to step down

Mr MacLehose is the second high profile board member to leave the organisation this year after the vice chairman David Longmuir resigned from the role in January.

Mr Longmuir was left outraged at plans to axe facilities, including indoor bowling and curling.

The incoming chairman Ian Collins has served as vice chairman on the board for the last 12 months.

He said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of chair at Live Active Leisure at such a pivotal and challenging time for the company.

“The board of directors and I wish to place on record our thanks to our outgoing chairman for his tireless efforts on behalf of the company during his time on the board and as chairman.

“We wish David all the best for his retirement.”