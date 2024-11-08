5 best places in Perthshire to see salmon leaping as numbers bounce back on Tay

Perthshire wildlife watchers are being urged to observe one of the wonders of nature on their doorstep, as the last leaping salmon of the season make their way upriver.

Anglers say it has been a bumper year for salmon on the rivers in the Tay catchment area.

Numbers are up by around 30 per cent, say experts.

And with the fishing season over, it is now the turn of photographers and spectators to enjoy the show.

Locals have been flocking to their favourite sites to watch adult salmon launch themselves up rapids and waterfalls on their way to their spawning grounds upriver.

Many will already have passed through. Many more won’t make it.

But with a bit of rainfall, there is still a good chance of seeing them before the end of November.

So where are the best places in Perthshire to watch salmon leaping this month?

5 of the best on a river near you

Buchanty Spout on the River Almond is a firm favourite with those in the know.

Park at the small car park off the B8063 Glenalmond road.

Then follow the path beside the bridge to the rocky gorge, minding your feet on the slippery rocks.

Another popular spot on the Almond is the Horseshoe weir, near Almondbank.

Cargill’s Leap on the River Ericht, near Blairgowrie, is on the Atlantic Salmon Trust’s list of recommended sites.

It also suggests the Linn of Tummel, near Pitlochry, as a quieter alternative to the famous fish ladder at Pitlochry dam.

The Falls of Braan at the Hermitage, near Dunkeld, is another possible viewpoint for leaping salmon.

The car park here has been extremely busy with visitors flocking to see the trees in their autumn colours though, so bear that in mind before you set off.

Rainfall key to Perthshire salmon leaping spectacle

Claire Mercer Nairne runs Meikleour Fishings.

She says the large numbers of salmon being seen leaping at Perthshire beauty spots is a reflection of a remarkable year.

“We’ve had our best season in about 15 years,” she said.

“It’s been a very good year.”

David Godfrey is head ghillie on the Cargill beat for Tay Salmon Fisheries.

He agrees that 2024 has been one for the history books.

“It’s been one of the best years for catches in a long time,” he said.

“For the whole of the river we’re going to be looking at 6,000-7,000 salmon.

“That’s up about 30 per cent on the five-year average.”

Catches at Cargill have also been a healthy size, typically weighing in at around 14-18lb.

Late summer and autumn are the best times to see salmon leaping in Perthshire.

And seasoned watchers advise going in the morning or early evening.

“There will still be some salmon to go up if people want to see them leaping,” David added.

“If we get some decent rainfall this month it’s definitely worth going out to see.”