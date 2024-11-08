5 best places in Perthshire to see salmon leaping as numbers bounce back on Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

5 best places in Perthshire to see salmon leaping as numbers bounce back on Tay

Salmon catches were well up this season, and now visitors are flocking to Perthshire beauty spots to watch these underwater athletes leaping upriver.

Salmon leaping up white water with rocks behind
Want to see salmon leaping in Perthshire? Here's how. Image: Shutterstock.
By Morag Lindsay

Perthshire wildlife watchers are being urged to observe one of the wonders of nature on their doorstep, as the last leaping salmon of the season make their way upriver.

Anglers say it has been a bumper year for salmon on the rivers in the Tay catchment area.

Numbers are up by around 30 per cent, say experts.

And with the fishing season over, it is now the turn of photographers and spectators to enjoy the show.

Locals have been flocking to their favourite sites to watch adult salmon launch themselves up rapids and waterfalls on their way to their spawning grounds upriver.

Salmon leaping up waterfall
There’s still time to see salmon leaping in Perthshire this year.

Many will already have passed through. Many more won’t make it.

But with a bit of rainfall, there is still a good chance of seeing them before the end of November.

So where are the best places in Perthshire to watch salmon leaping this month?

5 of the best on a river near you

Buchanty Spout on the River Almond is a firm favourite with those in the know.

Park at the small car park off the B8063 Glenalmond road.

Then follow the path beside the bridge to the rocky gorge, minding your feet on the slippery rocks.

People standing on rocks watching salmon leap up waterfalls
Spectators watch the salmon leaping at Buchanty Spout in Perthshire.

Another popular spot on the Almond is the Horseshoe weir, near Almondbank.

Cargill’s Leap on the River Ericht, near Blairgowrie, is on the Atlantic Salmon Trust’s list of recommended sites.

It also suggests the Linn of Tummel, near Pitlochry, as a quieter alternative to the famous fish ladder at Pitlochry dam.

Sign pointing ti Path to Cargill's Leap
Cargill’s Leap is an option in east Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Falls of Braan at the Hermitage, near Dunkeld, is another possible viewpoint for leaping salmon.

The car park here has been extremely busy with visitors flocking to see the trees in their autumn colours though, so bear that in mind before you set off.

Rainfall key to Perthshire salmon leaping spectacle

Claire Mercer Nairne runs Meikleour Fishings.

She says the large numbers of salmon being seen leaping at Perthshire beauty spots is a reflection of a remarkable year.

“We’ve had our best season in about 15 years,” she said.

“It’s been a very good year.”

Claire Mercer Nairne fishing
Claire Mercer Nairne. Image: Kim Cessford

David Godfrey is head ghillie on the Cargill beat for Tay Salmon Fisheries.

He agrees that 2024 has been one for the history books.

“It’s been one of the best years for catches in a long time,” he said.

“For the whole of the river we’re going to be looking at 6,000-7,000 salmon.

“That’s up about 30 per cent on the five-year average.”

Catches at Cargill have also been a healthy size, typically weighing in at around 14-18lb.

David Godfrey standing beside river
David Godfrey. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Late summer and autumn are the best times to see salmon leaping in Perthshire.

And seasoned watchers advise going in the morning or early evening.

“There will still be some salmon to go up if people want to see them leaping,” David added.

“If we get some decent rainfall this month it’s definitely worth going out to see.”

More from Perth & Kinross

A group of 8 colourful paddleboraders in the dark on loch Fascally with a purple-tinged sky.
My night-time paddleboarding adventure on Pitlochry’s enchanted Loch Faskally
Bernard Blair
Lost lorry driver caused cars to crash as he careered wrong way down A9…
A man was assaulted on Auchterarder High Street
Tools stolen from 8 vans overnight in Auchterarder
Dunkeld Road, Perth roadworks
Roadworks to cause two weeks of closures on major road in Perth
Police Scotland.
Perth teenager reported missing found safe and well
The Glenturret in Crieff.
Perthshire Michelin-star venue shuts cafe as it 'revises food offering'
Former Dewberry Cafe premises with To Let sign outside
Perth wine bar plan for High Street cafe that closed during Covid
Perth Christmas lights switch-on in 2023.
Perth Christmas lights: Full list of road closures and public transport details
Ronan Hunter
Raver cleared of using bottle in vodka-fuelled assault at Perth nightclub
Read and Relax in Kinross Main Street
Kinross-shire's 'only' bookshop opens - and it also serves 'exceptional' coffee

Conversation