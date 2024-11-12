Perthshire drivers set to face 41-mile diversion for a week

Drivers in Highland Perthshire are set to face a 41-mile diversion for a week due to roadworks.

Perth and Kinross Council says drainage investigation work is set to begin on the B8019, east of the Queen’s View Visitor Centre near Pitlochry.

Work will begin on Monday November 18 after a surface water issue was identified.

The project intends to identify the cause and resolve the issue.

The B8019 closure will be in place between 9am and 3:30pm during the week.

Outside working hours, temporary traffic lights may be used to ensure site safety.

The official diversion during the road closures will be via Tummel Bridge – B846 – Weem – Aberfeldy – A827 – A9 – B8019 and vice versa.

According to Google Maps, the diversion would take 76 minutes to complete by car.

Vehicle access to properties in the work area will be limited.

Perth and Kinross Council says nearby residents can leave their bins out on waste collection days as normal.

The work comes months after drivers had to endure the same 41-mile diversion.