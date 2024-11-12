Perthshire drivers set to face 41-mile diversion for a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire drivers set to face 41-mile diversion for a week

The diversion takes around 76 minutes to complete by car.

By Ben MacDonald
Roadworks are set to take place near Queen's View
Work is set to take place near Queen's View. Image: Kim Cessford.

Drivers in Highland Perthshire are set to face a 41-mile diversion for a week due to roadworks.

Perth and Kinross Council says drainage investigation work is set to begin on the B8019, east of the Queen’s View Visitor Centre near Pitlochry.

Work will begin on Monday November 18 after a surface water issue was identified.

The project intends to identify the cause and resolve the issue.

The B8019 closure will be in place between 9am and 3:30pm during the week.

Outside working hours, temporary traffic lights may be used to ensure site safety.

The official diversion during the road closures will be via Tummel Bridge – B846 – Weem – Aberfeldy – A827 – A9 – B8019 and vice versa.

According to Google Maps, the diversion would take 76 minutes to complete by car.

The council has produced a map of the diversion. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Vehicle access to properties in the work area will be limited.

Perth and Kinross Council says nearby residents can leave their bins out on waste collection days as normal.

The work comes months after drivers had to endure the same 41-mile diversion.

More from Perth & Kinross

Wendy Donald arms folded outside her Blairgowrie butcher shop
Blairgowrie butcher forced to close for repairs after car smashes into shop
New fencing at Perthshire Caravans.
Council says 'oppressive' fencing installed after Perthshire Caravans break-in has to go
Eilidh Barbour and Gary Lineker in a promo shot for the BBC's Euro 2020 coverage. Image: BBC/Nick Eagle
Who is Perthshire presenter Eilidh Barbour - and will she be Gary Lineker's replacement?
Eilidh Barbour has been linked to the Matcyh of the Day hotseat
Perthshire presenter Eilidh Barbour on bookies' shortlist to become next Match of the Day…
Cameron Rae mum and dad's new business
Cameron Rae's parents vow to fulfil murdered Perth man's window-cleaning dream
Crowd of people, some with Save Scone library placards
Save Scone Library protesters told 'significant savings' must be made
Marie STorrie and Steven Lawrie holding plank of wood in front of Perth branch of Wooden Floor Store
Meet the Perthshire influencer with 643k followers and her name on a flooring line
Thomas McPhee
Perthshire restaurateur preyed on two teenage girls as they lay in their beds
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Family of Perth stabbing victim fear they won't know if killer Robbie Smullen is…
Private James Collinson in Army uniform
Prosecutors consider charges over Deepcut barracks where Perth Army recruit died

Conversation