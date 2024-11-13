Man, 29, charged over Perth ‘serious assault’ after man found injured on street

A man has been charged over an alleged serious assault after another man was found injured on a Perth street.

An investigation was launched last Friday when the 31-year-old man was found with “serious injuries” on the city’s Knowelea Place.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Police closed off nearby Wilson Street for several hours as part of their probe with uniformed and CID officers seen conducting house-to-house inquiries.

It has now been confirmed another man has been charged over the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Following a serious assault on Knowelea Place in Perth that happened around 2.55pm on Friday November 8, a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

“He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on a later date.”