Dundee without Ziyad Larkeche: How key is flying full-back and who are the 4 contenders to replace him?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee without Ziyad Larkeche: How key is flying full-back and who are the 4 contenders to replace him?

The Dark Blues will be without the QPR loanee for a big chunk of the season.

Ziyad Larkeche and Simon Murray celebrate the winner. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Ziyad Larkeche and Simon Murray celebrate Dundee's win against Kilmarnock. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee will be without Ziyad Larkeche for the rest of 2024 and beyond.

The tireless Frenchman has been ruled out for the next 10 to 12 weeks, meaning he could be absent for three months – we’re talking into February 2025.

That’s after picking up a tear to his hamstring at Aberdeen last Saturday.

The loanee from QPR has made himself a key part of Tony Docherty’s side in recent weeks, putting in some eye-catching performances at left-back and left wing-back.

Larkeche scored the crucial winner in Dundee’s most recent victory against Kilmarnock, moments after being announced as the sponsor’s Man of the Match.

It appeared the 22-year-old was ready to kick on from there.

However, injury has struck and left Docherty with a conundrum to ponder.

How does he cope without the rampaging wing-back?

Dundee goalscorer Ziyad Larkeche jokes with compatriot Mo Sylla after Dundee beat Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
Dundee’s Ziyad Larkeche jokes with compatriot Mo Sylla after Dundee beat Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

Larkeche influence

First of all, let’s look at the former PSG kid’s impact on the team this season.

It’s been such that any wishful thinking about Owen Beck returning has been set aside.

Larkeche had big boots to fill in that position but has done so superbly.

He made his debut four days after signing from QPR, playing 90 minutes in the season-opening derby at Tannadice.

Since then he has started every single Dundee match, playing the full 90 in eight of his 14 appearances and smoothly switching between full-back and wing-back roles.

Ziyad Larkeche scores
Ziyad Larkeche’s first Dundee goal was just the second of his entire career – he’s since added two more. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

His goals have earned the side four points – first an equaliser against St Mirren and recently the winner at home to Killie.

His three strikes have him just two behind the league’s top marksmen and leave him second in Dundee’s Premiership scoring chart.

As well as finding the net, Larkeche is second only to Lyall Cameron in chances created for Dundee this term.

Who comes in?

He won’t, though, be around for a good while now.

There isn’t a ready-made replacement in the squad to slot straight in so who replaces him?

Billy Koumetio came on for Larkeche at Aberdeen for the final stages of that defeat and is nominally the back-up at left-back/left wing-back.

Billy Koumetio had a strong game at centre-back for Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Billy Koumetio in action for Dundee at Ross County. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

He is left-sided and played as a left-back while on loan at Dunkerque from Liverpool, featuring there on six occasions in 2023.

He’s not the only option, though.

Jordan McGhee is a man for any position and has filled in at left-back on a number of occasions and is now back fit after injury.

Jordan McGhee denies Yutaro Oda as Dundee defeat Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Jordan McGhee could fill in at left-back. Image: Shutterstock

The other two choices could be seen as more risky.

Before Larkeche arrived, Fin Robertson was utilised as left wing-back.

Normally a central midfielder, the 22-year-old’s ability with both feet has seen Docherty call upon him on the left flank.

However, his own injury issue clouds that potential solution.

Clark Robertson in action for Aberdeen in 2013, getting to grips with Hibs' Leigh Griffiths. Image: SNS
Clark Robertson in action as a left-back for Aberdeen in 2013, getting to grips with Hibs’ Leigh Griffiths. Image: SNS

There is also the other Robertson.

Clark Robertson was often used as a left-back in his early days at Aberdeen before developing into a central defender.

He also stepped in there at times for Blackpool, Rotherham and Portsmouth during his time down south.

Attack

The key aspect in this decision for Docherty will be not just can the replacement defend but can they also add to the attack?

Larkeche has proved himself one of the team’s most productive players going forward and Docherty’s style of play prefers full-backs or wing-backs to be a key part of the attack.

Fin Robertson was used at left wing-back at the start of the season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Fin Robertson was used at left wing-back at the start of the season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Clark Robertson would bring the defensive side but going forward maybe not so much.

Fin Robertson is a player who likes to look forward.

Jordan McGhee brings that mix of attack and defence that is so useful on the flanks. However, he might be needed at right-back also.

Billy Koumetio, meanwhile, might not look like your atypical full-back but the Frenchman has shown this season he is very comfortable on the ball.

He can pass and he can run. Whether he can cross is something we don’t know but having his aerial power out wide to provide an out-ball or coming in at the back post could be useful.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty saw his side fall to a third straight home defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty has another problem to solve. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

And the defensive errors that have dogged his early days at Dens would be less problematic on the flank.

There are options for Tony Docherty but none are ideal.

Larkeche’s injury has brought yet another problem to sort out just at a time when Dundee don’t need it.

A crucial player out. Now they need others to step up.

But who will it be?

More from Dundee FC

Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
Dundee dealt major double blow as Ziyad Larkeche and Scott Fraser injury extents revealed
Dundee hatched a plan to play Celtic in the USA back in 2015. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee could revive glamour Celtic match in America idea
2
The proposed community football hub is situated at the city's Riverside pitches. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects
Riverside training ground can boost Dundee's talent production line as reasons behind Seb Lochhead's…
4
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young
John Nelms lays out timeline for new Dundee stadium as he opens up on…
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
John Nelms explains Riverside boost for Dundee stadium plan as Dens chief reveals new…
Tony Docherty issues instructions to his players at Pittodrie. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee have two weeks on training ground to change same old story…
Jordan McGhee warms up with Dundee FC.
Jordan McGhee highlights qualities Dundee need to rediscover after another worrying defensive display
A disappointed Simon Murray trudges off at full-time after Dundee's defeat to Aberdeen.
3 Dundee talking points after 'unacceptable' defensive display in Aberdeen defeat
2
Dundee striker Simon Murray reacts to his first-half penalty miss against Aberdeen.
Tony Docherty blasts 'unacceptable' Dundee defending as he gives Fin Robertson update after costly…
5
Dundee fans got a first look at Seb Palmer-Houlden. Image: SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden opens up on ex-team-mate's cardiac arrest as Dundee star relishes Aberdeen test

Conversation