Dundee without Ziyad Larkeche: How key is flying full-back and who are the 4 contenders to replace him?

Dundee will be without Ziyad Larkeche for the rest of 2024 and beyond.

The tireless Frenchman has been ruled out for the next 10 to 12 weeks, meaning he could be absent for three months – we’re talking into February 2025.

That’s after picking up a tear to his hamstring at Aberdeen last Saturday.

The loanee from QPR has made himself a key part of Tony Docherty’s side in recent weeks, putting in some eye-catching performances at left-back and left wing-back.

Larkeche scored the crucial winner in Dundee’s most recent victory against Kilmarnock, moments after being announced as the sponsor’s Man of the Match.

It appeared the 22-year-old was ready to kick on from there.

However, injury has struck and left Docherty with a conundrum to ponder.

How does he cope without the rampaging wing-back?

Larkeche influence

First of all, let’s look at the former PSG kid’s impact on the team this season.

It’s been such that any wishful thinking about Owen Beck returning has been set aside.

Larkeche had big boots to fill in that position but has done so superbly.

He made his debut four days after signing from QPR, playing 90 minutes in the season-opening derby at Tannadice.

Since then he has started every single Dundee match, playing the full 90 in eight of his 14 appearances and smoothly switching between full-back and wing-back roles.

His goals have earned the side four points – first an equaliser against St Mirren and recently the winner at home to Killie.

His three strikes have him just two behind the league’s top marksmen and leave him second in Dundee’s Premiership scoring chart.

As well as finding the net, Larkeche is second only to Lyall Cameron in chances created for Dundee this term.

Who comes in?

He won’t, though, be around for a good while now.

There isn’t a ready-made replacement in the squad to slot straight in so who replaces him?

Billy Koumetio came on for Larkeche at Aberdeen for the final stages of that defeat and is nominally the back-up at left-back/left wing-back.

He is left-sided and played as a left-back while on loan at Dunkerque from Liverpool, featuring there on six occasions in 2023.

He’s not the only option, though.

Jordan McGhee is a man for any position and has filled in at left-back on a number of occasions and is now back fit after injury.

The other two choices could be seen as more risky.

Before Larkeche arrived, Fin Robertson was utilised as left wing-back.

Normally a central midfielder, the 22-year-old’s ability with both feet has seen Docherty call upon him on the left flank.

However, his own injury issue clouds that potential solution.

There is also the other Robertson.

Clark Robertson was often used as a left-back in his early days at Aberdeen before developing into a central defender.

He also stepped in there at times for Blackpool, Rotherham and Portsmouth during his time down south.

Attack

The key aspect in this decision for Docherty will be not just can the replacement defend but can they also add to the attack?

Larkeche has proved himself one of the team’s most productive players going forward and Docherty’s style of play prefers full-backs or wing-backs to be a key part of the attack.

Clark Robertson would bring the defensive side but going forward maybe not so much.

Fin Robertson is a player who likes to look forward.

Jordan McGhee brings that mix of attack and defence that is so useful on the flanks. However, he might be needed at right-back also.

Billy Koumetio, meanwhile, might not look like your atypical full-back but the Frenchman has shown this season he is very comfortable on the ball.

He can pass and he can run. Whether he can cross is something we don’t know but having his aerial power out wide to provide an out-ball or coming in at the back post could be useful.

And the defensive errors that have dogged his early days at Dens would be less problematic on the flank.

There are options for Tony Docherty but none are ideal.

Larkeche’s injury has brought yet another problem to sort out just at a time when Dundee don’t need it.

A crucial player out. Now they need others to step up.

But who will it be?