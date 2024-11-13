Stirling’s Causewayhead roadworks cause more ‘carnage’ for residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling’s Causewayhead roadworks cause more ‘carnage’ for residents

Road surface patching works have left local motorists feeling frustrated.

By Isla Glen & Andrew Robson
Causewayhead locals and commuters have reported major delays. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Stirling residents and commuters have been subjected to severe delays and frustration due to roadworks in Causewayhead this week.

At peak times, cars were backed to Causewayhead Roundabout, Customs Roundabout and along Alloa Road.

Locals reported carers being unable to reach houses, and buses that usually use the route – including the UL, 51 and 52 – were diverting to avoid delays.

A traffic management system was implemented while road patching works were carried out on Causewayhead Road, with Cleuch Road and Easter Cornton Road closed from Sunday to Wednesday (November 10-13).

‘Absolute carnage’

Causewayhead Chiropractic branded the roadworks as “absolute carnage” and took to social media to ask customers to allow extra time for the journey.

Local resident Andrea Strang saw vehicles turning around in the road when stuck in tailbacks.

She said: “I came out Chattan Avenue to turn right towards town to meet a car who had got fed up waiting and come along the wrong side of the road.

“Nearly hit me head on. Absolutely crazy.”

Causewayhead has been dealing with roadworks for some time. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

One Causewayhead resident told The Courier: “Roadworks have to be done, I understand that.

“What I don’t understand is why Causewayhead continues to suffer. We’ve had years of these cycle paths being out in.

“There’s been accidents and I don’t know how the ambulances get through this [the roadworks].”

On Monday evening, police were called to a road traffic collision on Spittal Hill involving a cyclist and a car.

Local man Callum Haig raised concerns over emergency service provision during the works.

“I fear how long it’s going to take any emergency to get to the scene,” he said on Monday after the incident, later adding it was “more concerning” when considering the proximity to Wallace High School.

Delays expected to ease

A Stirling Council spokesperson told The Courier that advance signage had advised motorists of the work and to consider alternative routes.

They said: “The current delays are expected to ease from Wednesday [November 13] as the temporary traffic lights change from 4-way to 2-way control.

Stirling Council says the congestion is expected to ease from Thursday. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

“Traffic marshalls are also on-site to assist with vehicle and pedestrian management to help minimise disruption.

“We recognise the inconvenience caused by this and the construction of the active travel routes along this road and understand the frustration felt by motorists.

“We appreciate everyone’s continued patience and understanding as we aim to work to improve the area for everyone’s benefit as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

More closures planned for Causewayhead

From November 13 until November 15, part of Causewayhead Road will be closed from 8pm to 6am for vegetation clearance works.

This is the bridge stretch from Customs Roundabout to its junction with Cornton Road.

Castle Road and Dumyat Road are due to be shut from November 13 to November 17 for road surfacing works.

It comes after four weeks of “misery” caused by roadworks to finalise the active travel link between the city centre and Stirling University.

Traffic lights are in place while the road is being worked on. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Construction on Stirling’s new active travel network – part of a £9.8 million project named Walk, Cycle, Live Stirling – began in 2022.

According to Cycle Scotland, journeys made by cyclists on Airthrey Road have doubled.

A total of 10,926 people cycled southbound on the route in June, July and August 2024, with 5,295 over the same period in 2023.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

