Jordan McGhee highlights qualities Dundee need to rediscover after another worrying defensive display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Jordan McGhee highlights qualities Dundee need to rediscover after another worrying defensive display

The Dens Park defender is thrilled to have recovered from injury well ahead of schedule.

Jordan McGhee warms up with Dundee FC.
Jordan McGhee (centre) is delighted to be back in action with Dundee. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Jordan McGhee has revealed he is back in action nearly two months ahead of schedule – and desperate to help Dundee solve their defensive woes.

The 28-year-old made his first start in seven weeks in Saturday evening’s 4-1 defeat to Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Slotting in at right-back in a four-man rearguard, the former Hearts and Falkirk defender lasted 63 minutes before being replaced.

The Dark Blues were made to pay a heavy price for set-piece frailties after the break, and Simon Murray’s missed penalty in the final seconds of the first-half.

Aberdeen winger Duk leaves Jordan McGhee trailing in his wake.
It was a tough first start in seven weeks for Jordan McGhee (left) in the 4-1 defeat to Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

But McGhee is determined the Dens Park men will find answers to what boss Tony Docherty admitted had been ‘unacceptable’ defending.

“It’s clear to see, the four goals are nowhere near the standard that we expect to defend,” admitted the former Scotland U/21 internationalist. “And we got punished for it.

“It’s just hard to put a finger on it.

“We work really hard in training every single day and it’s just something we need to get right.

“We need to keep working on it as hard as we can and, once it’s right, hold on to that feeling and bottle it and use it whenever we can.

‘That do or die attitude’

“It’s about being a bit streetwise as well and just having that attitude not to concede goals. That do or die [attitude].

“I believe we’ve got that in the building. But it’s time we need to step up and show it – not just the back four, the full team.”

Dundee have managed just one shut-out in the league this season. At the same stage last year, they had kept six clean sheets.

“We work really hard on the training pitch every single day,” added McGhee. “We get it drilled into us, but it’s just not clicking at the minute to keep the clean sheets.

“When I look back to last season, that’s what we built our success on, was clean sheets when we could.

Tony Docherty roars instructions to his Dundee team from the sidelines at Pittodrie.
Tony Docherty has plenty of work to do with Dundee on the training pitch over the international break. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

“We need to get back to that quickly.”

Dundee performed admirably in the first-half at Pittodrie, only briefly allowing Aberdeen to flicker into life in attack whilst retaining their own threats going forward at the other end.

But Murray’s penalty, which was saved by Dimitar Mitov, proved a pivotal moment as the Dons struck clinically through Ante Palaversa and Topi Keskinen four minutes apart early in the second-half.

Murray’s glancing header in the 70th minute gave the visitors hope of another comeback to match their stirring Kilmarnock victory six days previously.

But home substitutes Vicente Besuijen and Kevin Nisbet earned a comfortable victory for Jimmy Thelin’s side.

McGhee: ‘Hopefully I can contribute’

McGhee acknowledged the result was what mattered but, on a personal note, he is glad to have shaken off the calf muscle problem had sidelined him in September.

“I’m back about seven weeks ahead of schedule, probably,” he explained. “When I got my first scan it was a really bad, pretty deep tear.

“But the symptoms have shown I was able to walk and do some stuff that I shouldn’t really have been able to do.

“I got it re-scanned and the second scan was a bit more favourable.

“I’m just building myself back up to that 90 minutes and hopefully I can contribute in keeping clean sheets.”

More from Dundee FC

A disappointed Simon Murray trudges off at full-time after Dundee's defeat to Aberdeen.
3 Dundee talking points after 'unacceptable' defensive display in Aberdeen defeat
Dundee striker Simon Murray reacts to his first-half penalty miss against Aberdeen.
Tony Docherty blasts 'unacceptable' Dundee defending as he gives Fin Robertson update after costly…
4
Dundee fans got a first look at Seb Palmer-Houlden. Image: SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden opens up on ex-team-mate's cardiac arrest as Dundee star relishes Aberdeen test
Referee Ross Hardie awarded Celtic a penalty for an Antonio Portales (left) tug on Kyogo Furuhashi. Image: SNS
VAR panel rejects Dundee complaints over Celtic Park decisions
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the Dens Park fans.
Tony Docherty aims to pile more misery on Aberdeen, as Dundee boss issues 'back-to-back…
Niall McGinn at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Niall McGinn slams ex-Dundee boss Gary Bowyer over treatment at Dens
4
Tony Docherty salutes the Dundee fans at Motherwell. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
New Dundee FC training ground will take club to next level, says Tony Docherty
Seun Adewumi impressed for Dundee. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee boss hails Burnley loanee and reveals treatment room trio's chances of facing Aberdeen
Lyall Cameron, Mo Sylla and Jordan McGhee are among the 13 Dundee players out of contract next summer. Images: SNS
Who are the 13 Dundee players out of contract at the end of this…
4
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee have uncovered another left back loan star in Ziyad Larkeche

Conversation