Care round-up: Praise for Dundee day care and cleanliness improvements at Perth home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Care round-up: Praise for Dundee day care and cleanliness improvements at Perth home

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries, childminders and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Ellidh Aitken
The latest care inspections include improvements at North Inch care home in Perth. Image: Google Street View
The latest care inspections include improvements at North Inch care home in Perth. Image: Google Street View

A Dundee day care has been praised and improvements have been made at a Perth home in the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Barnardo’s Holiday Playscheme, Dundee

Previous ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 5
  • Setting – 5
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – 5

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 5
  • Setting – 5
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – 5

Inspection date

October 10

The day care is on Fleuchar Street. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors found children were looked after by “kind, caring and nurturing” staff.

Workers knew the children well and met their individual needs.

Children, families and staff were also consulted regularly to “inform the continued improvement of the service”.

North Inch House, Perth

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 3
  • Planning – 3

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – not assessed
  • Leadership – not assessed
  • Staff – not assessed
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – not assessed

Inspection date

October 23

Inspectors said people were “treated with kindness and respect” at the care home.

They also found the overall cleanliness of the home had improved since a previous inspection.

Inspectors had issued three requirements for the home during a visit on August 30.

These included improving cleanliness standards which were “insufficient to prevent the spread of infection”.

However, “enhanced checks” have since been introduced and the requirement was met.

Two other requirements, regarding the quality of information in people’s care plans and complaints procedures, were not met.

The home has been given until November 21 to make changes.

A spokesperson for Balhousie Care Group, which operates the home, said: “Our North Inch House team were pleased to receive a ‘Good’ Care Inspectorate (CI) outcome, which assesses it as a home where ‘people experience high-quality facilities’.

“In the weeks since the prior inspection, the team have worked determinedly to update those areas highlighted, including adding a specific name to the communications process.

“It was gratifying that the CI recognised this work in its report, underlining the kindness, respect and person-centred care within the home, along with the enhanced checks, daily audits and a noticeable attention to detail.

“We absolutely uphold, and work towards, a programme of continuous improvement but recognise this can take some time to fully deliver.

“This revisit has seen the CI happy with the progress, such that they have extended the deadline to allow completion of the good work.”

Caalcare Limited Housing Support, Dundee

Previous ratings

  • Care and Support – 6
  • Leadership – not assessed
  • Staff – 6
  • Environment – not assessed

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 5
  • Leadership – not assessed
  • Staff – 5
  • Setting – not assessed
  • Planning – not assessed

Inspection date

August 28

The service is based at Seafield Road. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors said residents were “very positive” about the support they received at the care service, which provides combined care at home and housing support.

They said “positive, warm, compassionate relationships were evident” between residents and staff.

People were supported to be “as independent as possible” and could participate in a wide range of activities and experiences.

Tarra Care Home, Glenfarg

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – 5
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – 4

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – not assessed
  • Staff – not assessed
  • Setting – not assessed
  • Planning – not assessed

Inspection date

October 10

The Care Inspectorate said residents felt “safe” at the home, which cares for up to two children and young people.

It added that while there was no evidence of “adverse outcomes”, risk management processes needed to improve.

Inspectors found staff used “sensitive and nurturing responses to distressed behaviour” and that these reflected a commitment to reducing the use of physical restraint.

Young people also benefitted from “positive and respectful” relationships with staff.

The service was committed to improving “the likelihood of a successful transition to adulthood”.

Benvie Care Home, Dundee

Meanwhile, a Dundee care home has been taken over after it was threatened with closure.

Benvie Care Home has been bought by Renaissance Care.

It comes after a scathing inspection report in June raised concerns about end-of-life care, giving the home just 72 hours to address some of its failings.

Benvie Care Home. Image: Supplied

The Care Inspectorate warned it could move to shut Benvie Care Home down if changes were not made.

However, a later inspection found “significant improvements” had been made at the home, which was family-run at the time.

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

More from Dundee

Barry Lynch
Dundee dad sentenced after stun gun for dog walk protection intercepted at Heathrow Airport
James McAvoy shooting scenes for California Schemin'
California Schemin': What we know so far about James McAvoy's Dundee hip-hop movie
Lee Murray and Emma Herd of Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch. Image: Channel 4
Four in a Bed: Past Tayside and Fife contestants - and where they are…
Dea McGill, Brassica
Former Dundee restaurant boss collapses in dock after £20k Brassica fraud and embezzlement verdict
Patryk Kulczynski
Violent attacker repeatedly raped woman in Dundee over years
Dundee Remembrance Sunday. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Dundee Remembrance Sunday parade in pictures
Police are investigating the incident on Laird Street, Dundee. Image: Supplied/Google Street View
Women flee in terror after lit firework thrown from car in Dundee
Lorraine and Rosie with baby Billie on her first trip to Scotland. Image: Instagram
Lorraine Kelly's granddaughter stays at Cromlix Hotel and watches Dundee United game in first…
6
Dundee chef Dragos Henter
Deported domestic abuser caught in Dundee 17 days after being returned to Romania
The V&A can be seen on an episode of Succession
8 films and TV shows shot in Dundee

Conversation