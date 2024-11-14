EXCLUSIVE: Crieff’s Drummond Arms facing demolition as £5m boutique hotel plans dashed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Crieff’s Drummond Arms facing demolition as £5m boutique hotel plans dashed

The Drummond Arms is now so dangerous that Perth and Kinross Council could take ownership of the Crieff eyesore and then bulldoze it.

By Morag Lindsay
Drummond Arms, covered in scaffolding
Is this the end of the line for Crieff's run-down Drummond Arms? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The derelict Drummond Arms Hotel in Crieff looks set to be demolished, ending years of wrangling about its fate.

Perth and Kinross councillors will be asked to take ownership of the town centre eyesore next week.

It comes after a Dangerous Buildings Notice was served on the property at the end of October.

The community group which had been working to find a new purpose for the former hotel is now offering to transfer it to the council for free.

Drummond Arms Regeneration Limited (DARL) says it has exhausted all funding options.

That has left the group unable to meet the requirements of the Dangerous Buildings Notice – or to continue to operate beyond March 2025.

And it dashes hopes, raised as recently as last year, that it could re-open as a £5m boutique hotel.

Councillor Grant Laing in Perth and Kinross Council-branded hard hat
Councillor Grant Laing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing says the future looks bleak for the Crieff landmark.

“The condition of the building means that the only viable option left is demolition,” he said.

“While it is not the news local residents will have hoped for, it is the most practical solution to mitigate the risks posed by the deteriorating structure.”

Latest twist in troubled times for Drummond Arms and Crieff

The transfer will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council’s finance and resources committee when it meets next Wednesday.

The 19th Century Drummond Arms Hotel is one of Crieff’s most prominent buildings, sitting in the centre of the High Street across from James Square.

Drummond Arms covered in scaffolding
The Drummond Arms has been obscured with scaffolding for public safety for some time. Image: DC Thomson.

Bonnie Prince Charlie famously held his last council of war before Culloden on the site.

The Royal Bank of Scotland occupied part of the B-listed building after it closed as a hotel.

But it fell increasingly into disrepair amid legal battles over its upkeep.

And it was already dilapidated when Crieff Community Trust took ownership in October 2019.

DARL, a subsidiary of the trust, has since spent more than £1m on preserving the property and exploring future options.

Group of people standing in front of Drummond Arms Hotel
Members of the Drummond Arms Regeneration Limited group in front of the hotel in 2020.

However, recent structural surveys have revealed significant deterioration.

And the final straw was last month’s Dangerous Buildings Notice, requiring the roof structure, chimneys and high street-facing dormer windows to be made safe.

‘Sad day’ for Crieff residents, but possibly a new dawn

Mr Laing said acquiring, and then bulldozing, the Drummond Arms would allow the council to protect public safety and bring the saga to an end.

“This is a decision of last resort,” he said.

“The community group had great ambitions for the building, but unfortunately have not been able to deliver on these.

“There’s a real risk that if DARL goes into liquidation still owning the building that the ensuring legal procedures would leave the future of the site in question for many, many more years.”

Councillor Stewart Donaldson
Crieff councillor Stewart Donaldson leads the committee that will decide the fate of the Drummond Arms.

Perth and Kinross Council says a report will be brought to a future committee about development options for the site after demolition.

These could include affordable housing.

Councillor Stewart Donaldson is convener of the finance and resources committee and a local ward member.

He said: “It is sad news that we have come to this.

“However, given the current state of the building there is no alternative to tackle this now dangerous building.

“I, like many Crieff residents, am disappointed that this is the end of the story for the Drummond Arms.

But I hope that a new future for the site can bring positive benefits to the local community.”

Conversation