Best pictures from Feis Thatha Gaelic celebrations in Aberfeldy

Aberfeldy held its annual celebration of the best in Gaelic culture this weekend.

Feis Thatha 2024 featured two days of music, dance and activities for all ages.

Participants learned new skills and showed them off in the popular Sunday session at the Birks Cinema.

And a highlight of the weekend was the family ceilidh.

Building on the success of previous years, the programme of fun and games delivered something for everyone from infants to OAPs.

Big names at this years Feis Thatha included the BBC’s Calum Maclean.

Here are some of the best pictures from a memorable weekend.