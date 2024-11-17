Best pictures from Feis Thatha Gaelic celebrations in Aberfeldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures from Feis Thatha Gaelic celebrations in Aberfeldy

Feis Thatha 2024 featured two days of Gaelic music and culture in Aberfeldy

An evening of Gaelic music, language and dance workshops. Image: Marieke McBean
An evening of Gaelic music, language and dance workshops. Image: Marieke McBean
By Morag Lindsay

Aberfeldy held its annual celebration of the best in Gaelic culture this weekend.

Feis Thatha 2024 featured two days of music, dance and activities for all ages.

Participants learned new skills and showed them off in the popular Sunday session at the Birks Cinema.

And a highlight of the weekend was the family ceilidh.

Building on the success of previous years, the programme of fun and games delivered something for everyone from infants to OAPs.

Big names at this years Feis Thatha included the BBC’s Calum Maclean.

Here are some of the best pictures from a memorable weekend.

Participants in music workshops. Image: Marieke McBean
Feis Thatha evening ceilidh band. Image: Marieke McBean
Guitar tutor Liam Manion with pupils. Image: Marieke McBean
Participants in an accordion workshop. Image: Marieke McBean
Participants in another workshop. Image: Marieke McBean
Youngsters taking part in the music workshops. Image: Marieke McBean
Ceilidh fun. Image: Marieke McBean
Kids of all ages came to play music. Image: Marieke McBean
Some drum fun. Image: Marieke McBean
A stepdance workshop. Image: Marieke McBean
The look of concentration. Image: Marieke McBean

 

Conversation